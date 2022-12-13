The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri never shies away from expressing his thoughts on anything and everything. Not only on Bollywood but he also makes sure to voice his opinion on things happening across the globe. Ever since he has landed in a couple of controversies before and after the release of his film, The Kashmir Files, he has been exposing the dark side of Bollywood. Time and again he’s seen bashing films, actors and filmmakers via his tweets. Now the latest thing subjected to his attack was Pathaan’s new song, Besharam Rang.

Featuring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in the ultra-glamorous avatar, the party track was dropped recently. Within a few hours of its release, it has already become the chartbuster number of the year.

Soon after Pathaan’s first song Besharam Rang was dropped online, many came to the forefront to either shower praises or criticize the number- one from the list of the latter is Vivek Agnihotri. Taking to Twitter, The Kashmir Files director and took an indirect jibe at the song. “First Insta reels used to look like bad copies of Bollywood songs. Now Bollywood songs look like bad copies of Insta reels,” wrote the filmmaker.

However, little did Vivek Agnihotri know that his Tweet would backfire and get him trolled. While reacting to the same, netizens trolled the filmmaker and slammed him for not supporting his industry people.

First Insta reels used to look like bad copies of Bollywood songs.

Now Bollywood songs look like bad copies of Insta reels. — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) December 13, 2022

Reacting to the same, a user shared the screenshot of one of his old Tweets and wrote alongside, “Heard of loyalty?? I guess u haven’t. You obviously cannot be loyal to anyone or anything 🙂 Jis Bollywood ko sar par bitha rakha tha… use aaj gaali? Jo apne kaam ka na ho sakaa… wo Kashmiri Pandito ka kya hoga? Is sab ke beech… doosra fattu @AnupamPKher gayab hai.”

While another said, “The thing I realised is all BJP leaders and actors came against srk as soon as his movie released and moreover this isn’t the first item number from Bollywood and moreover it would be better if director of hate story doesn’t talks about vulgarity, insta reels and all.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on the same? Do let us know. Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi!

