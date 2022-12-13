Global icon Priyanka Chopra is known for her spontaneous reactions and witty answers. The glamorous diva is truly a badass who knows how to shut down the trollers like a boss. Priyanka doesn’t mince her words when it comes to confessions and opinions.

In Koffee with Karan season 5, she graced the couch and made some shocking revelations that left everyone stunned. During the coffee shots round, where she was supposed to gulp down the shot if the answer was positive, she revealed her shocking secrets. Well, Well, Well – Priyanka had chugged a lot of shots.

During the conversation, Priyanka Chopra nodded yes to the question regarding whether she has ever kissed an ex after they broke up. Not only this, but she also confessed that she had phone s*x and has also indulged in exchanging lusty messages.

Wait! There is another revelation.

When Karan Johar talked about role play and said, ‘I toh can’t fit into the one’, Priyanka Chopra suggested he be a nurse. Now that was quite a revelation. Check out the video here:

Currently, she is enjoying motherhood and is happily married to Nick Jonas. With a net worth of $70 million dollars, she is one of the most celebrated stars all across the globe. She recently made headlines for saying actors get too much credit but they do nothing. For more such updates stay tuned to Koimoi.com

