Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are one of the most adored couples of Bollywood. They keep painting the town red by posting lovey- dovey pictures on social media. Arjun is quite protective when it comes to Malaika and she also likes to keep things private. But as they say, “Pyaar nhi chupta hai chupane se.” The duo looks stunning together and they are rumored to soon tie the knot as well.

Meanwhile, Malaika is currently hosting Moving in with Malaika and the show is garnering a lot of eyeballs. From candidly talking about her divorce to discussing her sex life with KJo like a boss, Malla is definitely taking the game a notch higher.

Recently, KJo appeared on the show and we know KJo can go an extra mile to unveil a secret. As per Zee News, during the conversation, he candidly asked about Malaika’s sex life and her reaction was unmissable. He went on to ask if she and Arjun Kapoor experimented in the bedroom? “So, do you like to shake it up with Arjun? Like an experiment?” This left Malaika Arora all pink, blushing.

‘You leave, just leave right now’, she tried to escape the question but it was of no help. ‘Are you into toys’, he continued. Have you people tried role- play? Well, Malaika remained tight -lipped but her smile said it all. The filmmaker even shared his own experience and revealed that once he tried role- play as a cop but failed.

Well, we all know Karan Johar never leaves a chance to tease his friends. He didn’t stop there and then asked Malaika Arora about her marriage plans. KJo then asked if the groom is Arjun Kapoor, Malaika was silent for a moment, then she blushed and said for me, he is the one. For more such entertaining updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

