Malaika Arora spoke about how she copes with all the pressure and said that now she wants to do things for herself.

She said: “Personally, I’ve become a certain way because I’m very conscious about people’s perception and what they will say, how will it be taken, hurting people’s feelings….there’s a constant battle over there.”

Malaika Arora, who is dating actor Arjun Kapoor added: “I feel I want to go against the grain for a change now. I want to do things for myself, I want to push the envelope.”

In the latest episode of her reality show, Malaika Arora channeled her inner stand-up comic and talked about being targeted over the way she walks, her divorce from Arbaaz Khan and her relationship with Arjun. She even cracked jokes on her sister Amrita Arora and friend Anusha Dandekar.

Malaika spoke about Arjun at length and said that she is not ruining his life by dating him.

She said: “And unfortunately not only am I old, but I am also dating a younger man. I mean I have guts. I mean I am ruining his life, right? I am not ruining his life.”

“It’s not like he was going to school and he couldn’t focus on studies and I told him to come with me. I mean, every time we are on a date, it’s not like he is bunking classes. I didn’t catch him on the street while he was catching Pokemon.”

Malaika said that Arjun is “a goddam grown up man.”

Malaika Arora has made her digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar. She is set to give fans access to her life through unfiltered conversations in an all-new show, ‘Moving In With Malaika’. Created by Banijay Asia and Malaika Arora, the series is streaming now.

