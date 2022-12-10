Divya Agarwal has made yet another public appearance with fiancé Apurva Padgaonkar. The Bigg Boss OTT winner attended the birthday bash of actor Ali Merchant last night in the city. But netizens still aren’t over the fact that she’s moved on from Varun Sood and are mercilessly trolling her. Scroll below for all the details.

It all happened on Divya’s 30th birthday. The beauty was celebrating her special day with paparazzi and close friends from the industry when her boyfriend went down on his knees to propose her. Brother Prince and momma Rosy were present at the occasion too and turned all emotional. Of course, she said yes!

Yesterday, Ali Merchant celebrated his birthday. Anjali Arora, Asim Riaz were among other celebrities present at the bash. Divya Agarwal could be seen donning a chic look as she wore a strappy top with a plunging neckline and paired it up with blue denim shorts. Jute bag, blue neckpiece and a boho handpiece with juttis completed her look.

Accompanying Divya Agarwal was her fiancé Apurva Padgaonkar. A viral sequence also showcases her flaunting her ‘BaiCo’ ring that was gifted to her. Majority of the viewers were upset with the couple and began slamming the actress in the comments section by dragging ex-partners Priyank Sharma and Varun Sood.

A comment read, “Is ladki se mujhe ajeeb vibes pehle din se aa rahe the phir BB me jake Priyank ko jo publically humiliate kia uske bad pata chal gaya yeh publicity ke liye kuch bhi karegi. Acha hua Varun bach gaya isse.”

“Nalli kal tak toh woh Priyank aur Varun k liye deewani thi ab paisa dekh kr isko pakad liya 🌚 this lady is 👎 Rhea Chakraborty ki behen,” another trolled.

A hater wrote, “Etni overacting karti hai omg.. Varun accha app safe ho gayee”

“Ab brkup ki news kb aayegi,” another slammed.

Clearly, trolls aren’t letting Divya Agarwal live in peace anytime soon.

