Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most loved and longest-running sitcoms on Indian television. The show gave us many iconic characters and moments for fans to cherish. It seems the show also gave us some easter eggs and a netizen just found one.

Reddit users claim to have ‘discovered’ something rather unbelievable. Some users say they’ve spotted a Tim Hortons logo in an old episode from the show. Fans started proposing several theories. Scroll down to know more.

In a Reddit post, a user u/heeyyyyyy noticed a Tim Hortons logo in an episode that was aired in 2010. The post read, “Is that a Tim Hortons logo beside Jethalal in this 2010 episode?” In the post, which is from the episode, is seen Jethalal Gada played by Dilip Joshi pouring water from a vessel standing on his balcony.

Now netizens are confused about how Tim Hortons’ logo came about in the episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which was aired in 2010 when the Canadian coffee shop and restaurant chain came to India rather late. In fact, the company opened its first outlet in Delhi-NCR in August this year.

As soon as the post went viral on Reddit, users began to analyze where did Deilp Joshi film the scene in TMKOC. A user thought that Jeethalal may have visited London at that time. The user wrote, “Didn’t he visit London in the show? Maybe he got it from there,” while another user responded, “There was no Tim Hortons in the UK in 2010. Tim Hortons opened their first London outlet earlier this year, and entered the UK in the last few years if I’m not mistaken.”

A third user wrote, “I think so. Brand Iconography is just spread out throughout random objects. The vadapav wala near me puts the vada pavs in a Starbucks bag.” A Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fan then noted, “Yup. You can see Abdul wearing Tim Hortons’ hat in multiple episodes. My guess: The production team got these for promotion.”

