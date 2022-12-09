Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan is well known for films such as Gokulamlo Seeta, Suswagatham, Tholi Prema, Thammudu, Badri, Kushi, Jalsa, Gabbar Singh, Gopala Gopala, and Attarintiki Daredi. The superstar specializes in various martial arts which he depicts in his films regularly.

The superstar is all set to collaborate with filmmaker Harish Shankar for a new project. The filmmaker even took to social media to share updates regarding the project. Speculations are also rife that the film would be a remake of Theri. However, the rumours did not go down well with fans.

Pawan Kalyan’s fans are unhappy with the reports of their favorite star doing a Telugu remake of Theri. They feel that the superstar should only do original films and avoid remakes. Amidst this, a Thalapathy Vijay‘s fan wrote a suicide letter to Harish Shankar and urged him to not make the remake.

Filmmaker Harish Shankar tweeted about his next project with Pawan Kalyan, “Big excitement is on the way !!! Watch out this space guys !!!!” Take a look at his tweet below:

Soon after his tweet, one user reacted to this saying, “U promised us to give a movie which will be remembered for 10 years but if u choose to do a remake then it will kill our excitement.” Here’s how netizen reacted. Take a look:

U promised us to give a movie which will be remembered for 10 years but if u choose to do a remake then it will kill our excitement 🙏#WeDontWantTheriRemake pic.twitter.com/o8TwDuh4gv — Supreme PawanKalyan FC™ (@SupremePSPK) December 8, 2022

Oka Vella Theri remake Ani Announcement Vasthey Matiki World's Biggest Negative Trend ⏳ Note – Count Starting From 10M tweets 🔥#WeDontWantTheriRemake @MythriOfficial — . (@Teledhu__) December 8, 2022

harish , we really love & respect u as a genuine co fan ! But pls theri cheyaku ! Don't take fans & audience for granted #WeDontWantTheriRemakepic.twitter.com/Q0CXOukGZ4 — Supreme PawanKalyan FC™ (@SupremePSPK) December 8, 2022

@MythriOfficial Don't Mess With @PawanKalyan Fans .oka sari Theri remake ani tweet Vesina oka 5 Minutes ki mee production House Undadhu ❤️‍🔥#WeDontWantTheriRemake pic.twitter.com/kPlu8BO6eA — . (@Teledhu__) December 8, 2022

Movie announcement vachina next minute antha suicide chesukuntam #WeDontWantTheriRemake pic.twitter.com/9O52rCHLCf — . (@Tejuholicc2) December 8, 2022

Pawan Kalyan was last seen in Bheemla Nayak, a remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum. He even played the role of Amitabh Bachchan in the Telugu adaptation of Pink for Vakeel Saab. On the work front, Pawan Kalyan is busy working on Hari Hara Veera Mallu and the film directed by Krish. Hari Hara Veera Mallu will release in theatres on March 30, 2023. The film is produced by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainment and directed by Sujeeth.

