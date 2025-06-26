Superstar Rekha had once confessed she “sleepwalked” through the filming of Umrao Jaan. She delivered one of the most legendary performances in the history of Indian cinema. But do you know that there was a lot of pain and emotional connection associated with the period musical drama? Amitabh Bachchan would visit the sets, and below are all the details you need!

Rekha’s casting as Umrao Jaan

Many would know that director Muzaffar Ali finalized Rekha in the leading role based on a magazine cover he saw at Taj Bombay. Her eyes mesmerized and convinced him she would fit the bill perfectly. Despite being the rising star of that time, she instantly said yes to the project without any formal narration because she loved the story. Rest, as they say, is history!

The Amitabh Bachchan connect!

Muzaffar Ali, in a conversation with NDTV, once revealed Amitabh Bachchan would often visit the sets of Umrao Jaan. He also left fans teary-eyed as he shared details of their intimate bond.

“The song, ‘justuju jiski thi usko toh na paya humne’ – it completely fits Rekha. She is a very sensitive woman…Amitabh Bachchan used to come and sit on our sets during the Delhi shooting of Umrao Jaan. That’s a fact. Whenever referring to Amitabh, she always spoke using ‘inko, inhone’, like women do who consider themselves married. I think she considered herself married. She is and she was in love with him,” shared Muzaffar.

Would Rekha disappear from sets?

There also have been serious allegations that Rekha would go missing on sets for hours because she would be busy meeting some “superstar” that she was involved with at the time. The director allegedly confessed that he faced challenging times due to the actress’ erratic behavior.

While Rekha did not directly address the allegations, she did confess that she was sleepwalking through the entire shoot and did not remember moments from the sets. However, all that matters is that she still gave the performance of a lifetime, which led to Umrao Jaan several accolades. It is one of the most loved movies in the history of Bollywood!

Umrao Jaan is set for a re-release

Umrao Jaan re-release is slated on June 27, 2025. Rekha would personally host a star-studded special premiere. Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and many other Bollywood stars are expected to be a part of the grand event.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

Must Read: Raid 2 OTT Release Date Update: When & Where To Stream Ajay Devgn & Riteish Deshmukh’s Crime Thriller?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News