Fans were sent into a frenzy when it was announced that Alia Bhatt and Sharvari will be headlining the slick actioner Alpha, which marks an integral part of the YRF spy universe. The universe has heavily relied on the machismo and extravagance of its heroes, be it Tiger (Salman Khan), Pathaan (Shah Rukh Khan), or Kabir (Hrithik Roshan). However, the announcement of this film came with an anticipation to witness some no-nonsense female agents in action.

Female-oriented action films have become a talking point ever since the advent of Ana De Armas’ Ballerina, which was released recently. The movie might not have done magic at the box office, but it was hailed for being a high-octane action flick wherein a woman takes the centre stage. This makes us wonder whether Alpha will match up to that level of Badassery?

3 Reasons Why Alpha Might Match The Intensity Of Ballerina

1- Who Run The World? Girls

Alpha is the first film in the YRF spy universe which is headlined by female stars. With Alia Bhatt being a big name and having proved her mettle in the industry, fans are excited to see how this women-led film will pan out for the universe. Imagine if Deepika Padukone’s Rubina from Pathaan and Katrina Kaif’s Zoya from the Tiger franchise also have a cameo in the film? It will give us that “Absolute Cinema” moment for sure.

2- YRF’s Ambitious Scale For Alpha

The project being part of the YRF spy universe also makes this one a special affair. It is not a hidden fact that the production house leaves no stone unturned to go extravagant and ambitious when it comes to the scale and the grandeur of the spy universe films. We can expect the action sequences to match the badassery of Ana De Armas’ Ballerina which had some jaw-dropping action sequences too.

3- Alia Bhatt’s Dedication As An Artist

Despite Keanu Reeves’ unmissable cameo as John Wick, Ana De Armas received a lot of praise for headlining Ballerina in a fierce manner. We are now excited to see a talented artist like Alia Bhatt showcasing her dedication in a challenging film like Alpha. The actress has time and again shut down her naysayers whenever she was overly scrutinized for any of her performances. This film might turn out to be one of her most promising performances till now.

