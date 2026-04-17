Sanjay Leela Bhansali has announced the release date of his upcoming romantic drama, Love & War. It is arriving in theatres during the Republic Day weekend. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be reuniting on the big screens for the second day, but will they beat their debut opening at the Indian box office? Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Love & War Release Date

The news is now official! Co-starring Vicky Kaushal, Love & War will release in theatres worldwide on January 21, 2026. It will release on Thursday, enjoying a 4-day extended opening weekend. That’s not it; it will also enjoy the Republic Day holiday, which is one of the biggest opportunities at the box office for a Bollywood film.

Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt’s debut opening together!

Ralia was first seen together in Ayan Mukerji‘s Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva. Co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy, the fantasy action adventure was highly praised for its VFX.

There was a massive buzz around Brahmastra since it was the first time lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were coming together on the big screens. That too, a few months after their marriage, and fans were eager to witness their chemistry.

On September 9, 2022, Brahmastra made an opening of 37 crore net across all five languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. It made the second-highest opening of the year in Hindi cinema, staying only behind Yash’s KGF Chapter 2, which brought in a whopping 53.95 crore net.

Its Love & War vs Brahmastra?

As per early reports, Love & War is releasing in only three languages – Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Vicky Kaushal is fresh from the success of Chhaava, while Ranbir Kapoor is also returning after the blockbuster Animal. Their dramatic love triangle with Alia Bhatt in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film is definitely a high-selling point. While odds are in favor, it will face competition from Rishab Shetty’s The Pride of Bharat – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Only time will tell whether Love & War can collect over 37 crore and overtake Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt’s first opening together.

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