Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan, is rewriting history at the box office, setting new benchmarks for Bollywood. After achieving several important milestones, the film continues to maintain its winning momentum. In a recent development, the magnum opus has done the unthinkable, crossing a major milestone in Karnataka. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Dhurandhar 2 hits a century in Karnataka!

The first installment of the franchise stunned everyone with its box office performance and emerged as an all-time blockbuster. Apart from record-breaking collections, it also enjoyed an extraordinary word of mouth, and this success wasn’t just limited to the Hindi market. The film won the hearts of audiences across the country. Such a success led to massive pre-release hype for the sequel, which it lived up to. In fact, the film exceeded expectations.

Dhurandhar 2 had strong buzz in Karnataka, and all thanks to strong word of mouth, it scored a comfortable century at the Karnataka box office. Yes, you read that right! The film has earned 100 crore gross in the state, making it the first Bollywood film to achieve this feat. It clearly shows that if the buzz is right and the content is powerful, movies can achieve unbelievable box office collections regardless of language.

Dhurandhar 2 joins the league of big blockbusters

It has been learned that before Dhurandhar 2, only five movies have scored a century in Karnataka, namely Baahubali 2, Kantara, KGF Chapter 1, KGF Chapter 2, and Kantara Chapter 1. Now, the Ranveer Singh starrer has joined the elite list, making it an epic success in the state.

More about the film

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the Dhurandhar sequel was reportedly made on a budget of 225 crore. It also stars Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor in key roles. It was produced by Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar, and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of B62 Studios and Jio Studios. It was theatrically released on March 19.

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