Aditya Dhar is currently the most-talked-about Indian filmmaker, and the reason is well known. His latest magnum opus, Dhurandhar 2 has shattered almost every existing record of Hindi cinema and with still enough fuel left in the tank, the film is on track to achieve more milestones at the Indian box office. Amid this, Dhar is sitting right at the top of Koimoi’s Director Ranking. Keep reading for a detailed report!

What is Koimoi Directors’ Ranking?

Indian directors are judged based on their Hindi/ Bollywood films in the coveted clubs – 100 crores, 200 crores, and so on. So, in the Koimoi Directors’ Ranking, 100 points will be awarded to directors if they have a film in the 100-crore club. Similarly, 200 points for a film in a 200-crore club, etc. For each movie in the top 10 overseas grossers, a filmmaker earns 50 points.

Aditya Dhar achieves an impressive milestone in Director Ranking

Currently, Aditya Dhar is leading Koimoi’s Director Ranking, ahead of Rohit Shetty. Recently, with Dhurandhar 2 entering the 1000 crore club at the Indian box office, Dhar gained 100 points more, pushing his tally to a whopping 2100 points. With this, he has become the only Hindi filmmaker to score 2000 or more points in Director Ranking, thus proving his unreal dominance.

With Dhurandhar 2 still going strong, Aditya Dhar is expected to make more gains in the points table, thus establishing his firm hold at the first position. The second position is held by Shetty with 1450 points. As we can see, the gap between the two filmmakers is a massive 650 points, which is expected to increase by the time Dhurandhar 2 ends its run at the Indian box office.

Here’s the breakdown of Aditya Dhar’s 2100 points:

1 film in the 200 crore club (Uri – The Surgical Strike) = 200 points

1 film in the 800 crore club (Dhurandhar) = 800 points

1 film in the 1000 crore club (Dhurandhar 2) = 1000 points

2 films in the top 10 overseas grossers of Bollywood (Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2) = 100 points

To know more, visit the Koimoi Director Ranking.

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