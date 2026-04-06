Dhurandhar 2 has become a landmark success in the history of Indian cinema. Recently, it became the first Bollywood film to enter the 1000 crore club at the Indian box office, and by the end of the third weekend, it emerged as the second-highest-grossing film in India by beating Baahubali 2. In the latest development, it surpassed Baahubali 2 in the return on investment (ROI) and made history. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The Dhurandhar sequel has set new benchmarks at the box office. Backed by extraordinary pre-release hype and solid word of mouth, the magnum opus has minted mind-blowing collections in 18 days. As per the official update, it has amassed a whopping 1041 crore net (all languages). With this, it has reached a major milestone in box office returns.

Dhurandhar 2 makes history by beating Baahubali 2’s ROI!

Dhurandhar 2 was reportedly made on a budget of 225 crore, and against this cost, it has earned 1041 crore net so far. So, in 18 days, it made an ROI of a staggering 816 crore. With this, it has surpassed Baahubali 2’s ROI of 781 crore to become the highest-ROI film at the Indian box office. It also became the first film to hit the 800 crore milestone in returns.

With still some left in the tank, Dhurandhar 2 has a strong chance of reaching the 900 crore milestone in ROI. In the coming days, achieving such numbers will be a dream for movies.

Box office verdict of Dhurandhar 2

As mentioned above, the Ranveer Singh starrer has amassed an ROI of 816 crore. Calculated further, it equals a whopping 362.66% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a super duper hit verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 225 crore

India net collection – 1041 crore

ROI – 816 crore

ROI% – 362.66%

Verdict – Super Duper Hit

More about the film

Dhurandhar 2 is directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar, and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of B62 Studios and Jio Studios. It was theatrically released on March 19. It also stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun in key roles.

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