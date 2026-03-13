Aditya Dhar is currently one of the most popular and talked-about Indian filmmakers. His recent film, Dhurandhar, has broken the stereotypes of spy-action movies in Indian cinema with a bold narrative and raw execution. With his debut film, Dhar gave us a glimpse of his incredible filmmaking, and with the second film, he proved he’s here to stay and capable of delivering impressive content consistently.

Uri: The Surgical Strike – the film that started it all

Dhar made his directorial debut with Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019), starring Vicky Kaushal. Upon its release, the film received highly positive reviews from critics for its technical brilliance and engaging storytelling. Also, since it was based on the Indian retaliation to the 2016 Uri attack, it had a national sentiment attached to it. As a result, the war action film emerged as a blockbuster success, grossing 335.99 crore globally.

How Dhurandhar elevated Dhar’s filmmaking reputation

After the grand success of Uri: The Surgical Strike, Aditya Dhar returned with Dhurandhar, and he outshone himself as a filmmaker. His high-intensity patriotic storytelling, realistic action, emotionally charged narrative, and commercial sensibility made Dhurandhar a once-in-a-while cinematic experience. It broke several records and grossed a mammoth 1354.84 crore worldwide.

From promising talent to a brand director

With just two movies, Aditya Dhar has established himself as a brand in Indian cinema, and his fresh, unique style of making has earned him a strong fan base. It won’t be wrong to say that he’s among the rare Indian directors capable of attracting an audience on their own, regardless of the casting of their movies. In Dhurandhar 2, once again, it’s Dhar’s execution that will drive audiences to theaters, and the same will be true of his upcoming biggies.

Joining the league of star directors in Indian cinema

In the present times, filmmakers like SS Rajamouli, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Rajkumar Hirani, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have built their own brand value and attract footfall on their own. Dhar has now become the latest addition to the list. Rohit Shetty used to enjoy such pull in the pre-COVID era, but after the pandemic, his brand value has declined.

During the 70s and 80s, such star status was enjoyed by the renowned director Manmohan Desai, whose name was enough to attract big crowds to theaters. It was followed by big names like Prakash Mehra, Subhash Ghai, and David Dhawan. It’s good to see that, even in the current generation, a young filmmaker like Aditya Dhar has emerged as a big crowd puller.

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