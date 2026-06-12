It looks like the craze for Ranveer Singh’s spy action thriller sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is far from over. Aditya Dhar’s directorial emerged as the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time at the Indian box office. Dhurandhar 2 has now surpassed RRR to become the most-watched Indian film on OTT. Scroll below for a detailed report!

Dhurandhar 2’s Record-breaking OTT Viewership!

According to the official update, Dhurandhar 2 amassed a mind-boggling viewership of 50 million during its first weekend of digital premiere on JioHotstar. Released on June 5, 2026, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan co-starrer registered the biggest OTT debut for an Indian film.

The streak of success did not end there! Most would know, Dhurandhar: Raw And Undekha is also available for streaming on Netflix. According to the latest report, the total digital views have surged to 70 million, across all online streaming platforms.

Dhurandhar 2 beats RRR

Previously, SS Rajamouli’s RRR had created history emerging as the most-watched Indian film on OTT. Ram Charan and NTR Jr starrer had registered a whopping 50 million views.

Ranveer Singh starrer has now surpassed that mark, by a massive margin, setting all new record for Indian films in the digital space!

More about Dhurandhar: The Revenge

The spy action thriller also features Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Manav Gohil, among others. It was the sequel to the 2024 blockbuster, Dhurandhar.

Released in theatres worldwide on March 19, 2026, Dhurandhar 2 collected a massive 1186.32 crore net at the Indian box office, across 5 languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. At the worldwide box office, Ranveer Singh starrer concluded its journey at 1850.85 crore.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge was produced by Jio Studios and B612 Studios.

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Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office (Closing Collection): Ranveer Singh’s Super-Duper Hit Wraps Up With 5 Notable Lifetime Records!

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