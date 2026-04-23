Sara Arjun shot to fame after the grand success of Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2. She played the love interest of Ranveer Singh, but her character wasn’t just restricted to her beauty. Since her character was an important part of the franchise, she got to show her acting chops, and now, she’s rightfully enjoying all the attention. Recently, she grabbed more headlines after her name was attached to a biopic on Madhubala. Amid this, let’s take a look at an interesting box office trivia about the actress!

After the epic success of the Dhurandhar franchise, Sara has become the talk of the town for her charming beauty and subtle performances. The performance in the franchise has now reportedly bagged her a biopic on the life of legendary Indian actress Madhubala. Reports state that Sara will essay the character of Madhubala in the film, which will be produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Before Dhurandhar, Sara Arjun was featured in two Kollywood money spinners

Apart from the Madhubala biopic, Sara Arjun is expected to bag some more big projects, all thanks to the Dhurandhar glory. While the first installment grossed over 1300 crore, the sequel grossed over 1750 crore and is still running in theaters. However, Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2 aren’t the only big-money spinners she has been part of. Before the Dhurandhar franchise, she delivered not one but two big Kollywood grossers in the form of Ponniyin Selvan 1 and Ponniyin Selvan 2.

Yes, you read that right! Sara Arjun was a part of both the Ponniyin Selvan installments, and she essayed the role of young Nandini. Released in 2022, Ponniyin Selvan 1 was a big success, grossing a solid 489.51 crore at the worldwide box office. The second installment was released in 2023, and although it underperformed a bit, it still grossed 344.71 crore.

Apart from the Ponniyin Selvan franchise, Sara also appeared in Salman Khan’s Jai Ho. Released in 2014, Jai Ho grossed over 180 crore globally.

About Sara’s next film

As mentioned above, Sara Arjun will play the lead role in the Madhubala biopic, giving her the opportunity to showcase her acting prowess. Reports state that the film will be helmed by Darlings fame Jasmeet K Reen, and it will release directly on OTT.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Avinash Tiwary & Medha Shankr Starrer Set For Dismal Opening

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News