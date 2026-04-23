It’s a new week, and this Friday (April 24), we’ll witness a fresh Bollywood release in the form of Ginny Wedss Sunny 2. It stars Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr in the lead roles, offering a fresh romantic pair to the audience. Both actors have proven their acting potential, and even this time, they don’t seem to disappoint. However, as far as day 1 collection is concerned, the film is heading for a poor start at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed prediction report!

Sequel factor won’t help

For those who don’t know, the upcoming romantic comedy is a spiritual sequel to Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey’s Ginny Weds Sunny, which was released directly on OTT. Since the first installment had limited reach, there wasn’t really a demand for a sequel. Yes, a sequel factor always helps, but in this case, due to a lack of genuine interest on the ground, the film won’t benefit from it.

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 is having a low pre-release buzz

Speaking about the promotions, the assets released so far have failed to make any impact. Even the most important trailer couldn’t push the buzz ahead. As a result, Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 has very low pre-release hype, indicating a slow start at the Indian box office. Since Bhooth Bangla is the only big release predominantly playing in the Hindi market, the Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr starrer has a scope to do well in the long run, but as far as the opening day is concerned, it’ll stay low.

Heading for a dismal day 1 collection

On the whole, Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 is heading for a start of 1-2 crore net at the Indian box office, which would be considered dismal. With good reports after initial shows tomorrow, it has a chance of surpassing Happy Patel (1.25 crore) and Do Deewane Seher Mein (1.25 crore), but it won’t be enough.

If initial word of mouth is good, the film might see healthy growth over the opening weekend, as, other than Bhooth Bangla, there’s no family entertainer running in theaters. Let’s see if it gets a chance from the audience in the long run.

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