Star Cast: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Mrunal Thakur, Ila Arun, Joy Sengupta, Sandeepa Dhar, Ayesha Reza Mishra

Director: Ravi Udyawar

Shashank (Siddhant Chaturvedi), who works in Mumbai, hails from an uber-prosperous family from Patna and has one shortcoming: he cannot pronounce the “Sha” syllable and says “Sa” instead. This prevents him from giving interviews or sales pitches, though he works in the marketing department of a washing machine manufacturer. And obviously, destiny has given him the name ‘Sha-sha-nk’ and his girl is ‘Ro’sh’-ni’. And so, the word in this film’s title also means “Shaher” (city) and not “seher” (which has a different meaning)!

Roshni (Mrunal Thakur) is from a Mumbai family and is continuously being persuaded by her mother (Ayesha Reza Mishra) to consider multiple boys for marriage. However, she turns them all down. She works for a cosmetics setup.

When she turns down Shashank (who has liked her), he insists on knowing why she has objections to him. He thus stalks her almost every day at her office, but she curtly tells him that her refusal is enough. However, Mr. Persistent wins the day as she slowly becomes curious about his stubborn pursuit of her for just this one reason.

Slowly, she too starts liking him. But then life cannot be so simple, right? Their relationship soon becomes a snakes-and-ladders, turbulent game of major ups and even more graphic downs. Three aspects don’t change: his unconditional love for her, his fear of speaking in public, thanks to what he perceives as a major defect in him, and the complex that is revealed pretty late, thanks to her quitting a cushy job on valid grounds.

Do Deewane Seher Mein Movie Review: Script Analysis

Abhiruchi Chand’s script at once shows warmth and dollops of illogic. Shashank’s parents are nice people. So are Roshni’s parents (Joy Sengupta plays her father), grandmother (Ila Arun), and elder married sister, Naina (Sandeepa Dhar). Naina, however, seems to have a single aim in life: pleasing her husband (not shown). Then there is the typical today’s kid, Sid (Inesh Kotian). Roshni’s chief (Achint Kaur) is weird, her colleagues are alright, and Shashank has a very sweet boss (Naveen Kaushik) and a fast friend (Viraj Ghelani). There is no villain to spoil things, no act of God to be a stonewall to the obviously-going-to-happen happy ending.

However, beyond this, the script, which claims to be realistic (it is, for the most part), is suffused with dollops of illogic. How, for example, did Shashank get this wonderful marketing job in the first place? We are not told, given his nervousness. The climax has shades of absurdity, revealing which here would be a spoiler. And Roshni’s mercurial changes are like pendulums, except that many times they don’t seem rational. The revelation of Naina’s complex and its solution are also clumsily written.

Also, the material in the story justified only a crisp 90 minutes. That means the content is stretched by about 48 minutes. But Abhiruchi Chand’s dialogues, especially for Roshni and Shashank’s friend, Ajay, are perfect oftentimes.

Do Deewane Seher Mein Movie Review: Star Performance

All in all, this is a Mrunal Thakur film. Her expressions and reactions are fabulous, indicating an actress who is getting better with each film. Her mercurial moods and whims are perfectly delivered, and, without her, I dare say that the stretched narration would have made for tedium. Siddhant Chaturvedi is himself—cute, charming, competent—and nothing more.

Deepraj Rana and Mona Ambegaonkar, as Shashank’s parents, are decent. Sandeepa Dhar’s character is a shade erratic, and she is just alright.

Ayesha Reza is nuanced as usual, while Ila Arun and Inesh Kotian are delightful. Joy Sengupta is good. Naveen Kaushik and Viraj Ghelani stand out in their respective roles.

Do Deewane Seher Mein Movie Review: Direction, Music

Ravi Udyawar (Mom, Yudhra) does far better than his last two films, but needs to further hone his script sense. He gets certain sequences spot-on, like the way Shashank clicks Roshni’s picture by removing her glasses and the sequence where he and Roshni are in the restaurant, where he would rather not pronounce ‘shawarma’ and ‘milkshake’ and would rather she read them on the menu card because of his issue with pronunciation.

From the songs, Tera mera saath is melodious and well-worded, and Aasma aasma is decent.

Do Deewane Seher Mein Movie Review: The Last Word

Worth watching if you like this genre and the lead stars. Some films are not bad or disappointing per se, but need to be judiciously trimmed in their runtime to make for a good watch. The core idea is worthy; the execution needed a more practical approach.

Three stars!

Do Deewane Seher Mein released on 20 February, 2026.

