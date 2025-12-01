Siddhant Chaturvedi has cemented a strong career in Bollywood with a handful of movies to his credit. Having received praise for Gully Boy and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, the actor now takes up the most challenging and ambitious role yet. He is set to headline a biographical drama titled V. Shantaram, focusing on the life of the legendary filmmaker. Chaturvedi will portray the role of the filmmaker Shantaram Rajaram Vankudre, aka V. Shantaram.

Siddhant Chaturvedi Steps Into the Shoes Of A Visionary Filmmaker

The defining announcement was made today with the poster release, which presents Siddhant in a striking, era-specific look that mirrors the intensity, vision, and creative rebellion associated with V. Shantaram. From the posture to the gaze to the fierce creative energy, Siddhant has absorbed Shantaram’s aura so completely that the line between actor and icon feels almost blurred.

Siddhant steps into the life of a filmmaker who shaped the language of Indian cinema across decades. His transformation into the real-life characters marks a major milestone in his career. Speaking about taking on the role, Siddhant Chaturvedi said, “It’s a great responsibility and an honor to be stepping into the shoes of an iconic filmmaker who revolutionized Indian cinema for generations to come.”

More About The Film

V. Shantaram traces the extraordinary journey of the auteur — from the silent-film era to the evolution of sound and colour — highlighting his pioneering storytelling, fearless innovation, and enduring cultural impact.

The upcoming biographical film titled V. Shantaram is written and directed by Abhijeet Shirish Deshpande and presented by Rajkamal Enterttainment, Camera Take Films, and Roaring Rivers Productions. It is produced by Rahul Kiran Shantaram, Subhash Kale, and Sarita Ashwin Varde.

With this announcement and poster reveal, Siddhant Chaturvedi signals a powerful turn in his trajectory as he brings to life one of Indian cinema’s most influential visionaries.

