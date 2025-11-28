Vijay Verma and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Gustaakh Ishq, which is a beautifully crafted poetry on-screen, has opened low at the box office. The film faced a fierce battle with Dhanush and Kriti Sanon’s Tere Ishk Mein. Helmed by Vibhu Puri, the film also features Naseeruddin Shah in the lead role. Hopefully, it picks up pace over the weekend.

2nd Lowest Romantic Opening

The film is Vijay Verma’s solo opener, and it has managed to register the second-lowest romantic opening at the box office for a Bollywood film in 2025. The only romance it could surpass was Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor’s film opened at only 35 lakh at the box office.

Gustaakh Ishq Box Office Day 1 Estimates

On the opening day, November 28, Gustaakh Ishq has earned in the range of 50 – 60 lakh, as per early trends. The film registered an occupancy of only 8.6% in the theaters on the opening day. It might pick up pace in the upcoming day, but that would solely depend on the word-of-mouth.

Enters Lowest Openers Of 2025

Vibhu Puri’s film has definitely entered the list of the lowest openers of 2025. However, it has still managed to surpass some of them, including Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyaan and Homebound!

Check out the lowest openers of Bollywood in 2025, including all the films that opened at 1 crore or below the 1 crore mark (India Net Collections).

Phule: 15 lakh Nikita Roy: 22 lakh Kesari Veer: 25 lakh Kapkapiii: 26 lakh Homebound: 30 lakh Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan: 35 lakh Superboys Of Malegaon: 50 lakh The Taj Story: 1 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

