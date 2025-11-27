Kantara Chapter 1, starring Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles, enjoyed a glorious theatrical run and is currently the highest-grossing film of 2025. Amid this, the Kannada magnum opus has now finally concluded its run in the home state of Karnataka. It justified the hype by becoming the first film to gross 200 crores in the state, and almost touched the 250 crore mark at the box office. Now that it has ended its run, let’s compare it with KGF Chapter 2.

The Kannada mythological action drama carried a huge pre-release buzz. Since Kantara (2022) was a big success and also enjoyed appreciation for its content, the hype was big for the prequel. As expected, the prequel had a fantastic start, and since the audience reception was positive, it managed to stay in theaters for over 50 days.

Kantara Chapter 1 concludes its run at the Karnataka box office

After a start of over 23 crore gross, Kantara Chapter 1 covered a long distance, earning over 10 times its opening-day collection. According to the final collection update, the magnum opus has earned approximately 247.5 crore gross at the Karnataka box office. This is truly remarkable and the highest collection ever for a film in the state.

Beats KGF Chapter 2 by a considerable margin

Apart from the Kantara movies, KGF Chapter 2 emerged as an all-time blockbuster in Karnataka. Backed by an excellent hype, it managed to earn a staggering 182.96 crore gross in the state. If we compare this with Kantara Chapter 1’s 247.5 crore gross, the latter is ahead with a considerable margin of 35.27%.

Will Kantara Chapter 1 be defeated in the home state?

With the sequel factor coming into play, the Kantara prequel managed to score big in Karnataka. To surpass its close to 250 crore gross will be a big task for any film. However, if word of mouth is positive, Yash’s upcoming magnum opus, Toxic, might try to challenge the mighty collection.

