Kantara Chapter 1, starring Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles, is set to conclude its box office run soon. Specifically talking about the Hindi-dubbed version, it is expected to stay in theaters for another week before it arrives on OTT. So far, it has spent 52 days in theaters and emerged as a massive success during this long run. Of course, it didn’t fulfill the unrealistic expectations of entering the 400 or 500 crore club, but still, it managed to rake in hefty returns. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) earn at the Indian box office in 52 days?

Recently, the Kannada magnum opus completed its 7-week theatrical run and is currently in its eighth week. Speaking about the latest collection update, the Hindi version has earned 7 lakh on its eighth Saturday, day 52, showing a jump from day 51’s 3 lakh. Overall, the film has earned an estimated 224.28 crore net at the Indian box office. Including GST, the gross collection is 264.65 crores.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 110.1 crores

Week 2 – 54.57 crores

Week 3 – 28.95 crores

Week 4 – 19.02 crores

Week 5 – 7.9 crores

Week 6 – 2.58 crores

Week 7 – 1.06 crores

Day 51 – 3 lakh

Day 52 – 7 lakh

Total – 224.28 crores

The cost of the Hindi-dubbed version is around 60 crores. Against this cost, it has earned 224.28 crores so far, thus making a return on investment (ROI) of 164.28 crores or 273.8% returns. It has secured a super duper hit verdict at the Indian box office.

Misses the spot among the top 5 Hindi-dubbed South grossers!

Currently, Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) is the sixth-highest-grossing Hindi-dubbed South film in India. Since the movie is showing signs of exhaustion, it won’t make any significant earnings and will end its run in the same position. It will conclude below RRR’s 277 crores.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi-dubbed South films:

Pushpa 2 – 836.09 crores Baahubali 2 – 511 crores KGF Chapter 2 – 434.62 crores Kalki 2898 AD – 295 crores RRR – 277 crores Kantara Chapter 1 – 224.28 crores 2.0 – 188 crores Salaar – 152 crores Saaho – 149 crores Baahubali – 120 crores

