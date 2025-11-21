Kantara Chapter 1, starring Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles, has concluded its seven-week theatrical run. Released amid high expectations, the Kannada magnum opus performed extremely well, and despite being the most expensive Kannada film, it made hefty returns at the Indian box office. Now that it has completed 50 days on the big screen, let’s check out its collection, budget, and verdict!

How much did Kantara Chapter 1 earn at the Indian box office in 50 days?

The mythological period action drama released in theaters on October 2, 2025. Due to the strong pre-release buzz, it started its journey on a rocking note, and with positive word-of-mouth coming into play, it maintained the momentum in the following days. In the 8-day extended opening week, the film earned 337.4 crores. In the second week, it earned 147.85 crores. In the third week, it added another 78.85 crores to the tally. In the fourth week, the magnum opus dropped considerably but still earned 37.6 crores. In the fifth week, it scored 13.35 crores, followed by 4.54 crores in the sixth week. In the seventh week, it earned 1.76 crores more.

Overall, Kantara Chapter 1 has earned a staggering 621.35 crore net at the Indian box office in 50 days, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 733.19 crores. From here, the film won’t make any significant earnings and is heading for a lifetime collection of 622-623 crore net.

Week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 337.4 crores

Week 2 – 147.85 crores

Week 3 – 78.85 crores

Week 4 – 37.6 crores

Week 5 – 13.35 crores

Week 6 – 4.54 crores

Week 7 – 1.76 crores

Total – 621.35 crores

Budget and box office verdict of the film

Reportedly, Kantara Chapter 1 was made on a massive budget of 125 crores. Against this cost, it has earned 621.35 crore net, thus making a huge return on investment (ROI) of 496.35 crores. Calculated further, it equals 397.08% returns. So, as per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a super duper hit verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 125 crores

India net collection – 621.35 crores

ROI – 496.35 crores

ROI% – 397.08%

Verdict – Super duper hit

