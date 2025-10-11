Rukmini Vasanth is all over the internet due to her beauty and good performances in all of her 2025 releases. In the latest news, she is grabbing all the limelight for Kantara: Chapter 1. For the actress, it has turned out to be an epic box office success and is likely to help her secure more big projects in the future. Amidst this, the Kannada magnum opus is also set to help her achieve a major personal milestone in 2025. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The 28-year-old actress has become a talk of the town due to her pleasant screen presence and performances. 2025 has been a rollercoaster year for her, with not one or two but three theatrical releases. While two of her films flopped at the Indian box office, her latest Kantara prequel has emerged as a massive success and is likely to achieve several exciting milestones in the coming days.

Kantara: Chapter 1 turns out to be a much-needed box office success for Rukmini Vasanth

For those who don’t know, Rukmini Vasanth has had three theatrical releases in 2025. Her first release of the year was Ace, which also starred Vijay Sethupathi. It flopped with a net collection of just 8.97 crores. It was followed by Madharaasi, alongside Sivakarthikeyan. Madharaasi turned out to be a big failure with a net collection of 62.82 crores. Coming to her third release, Kantara: Chapter 1, it has emerged as a huge success and has earned 359.75 crore net in just 9 days.

Rukmini will soon reach the 500 crore milestone in 2025!

If we combine the collections of all three releases, it stands at 431.54 crore net at the Indian box office. So, Rukmini Vasanth is enjoying a massive total of 431.54 crores in a single year, and in the next few days, she is all set to hit the major milestone of 500 crores. Whenever it happens, it will be a big feat for the actress.

Indian box office performance of Rukmini’s 2025 releases:

Ace – 8.97 crores

Madharaasi – 62.82 crores

Kantara: Chapter 1 – 359.75 crores

Total – 431.54 crores

