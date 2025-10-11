Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 has finally hit the 500 crore mark at the box office in 9 days, and with this milestone, it becomes the only Kannada film, except for Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 to enter the 500 crore club! Currently, in 9 days, the mythological drama stands at a total of 504.5 crore*.

Hombale Films Hits A Hat-Trick!

With the 500 crore club, Hombale Films has also hit a hat-trick of 500 crore films, with Rishab Shetty’s magnum opus joining Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 and Prabhas’s Salaar! Rishab Shetty’s film is set in the 4th Century AD and unravels the sacred origins of the mystical land of Kantara. This chapter weaves a blend of folklore, faith, and fire, born from the very soil of the land.

Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office Breaks 5 Major Records

In 9 days, Rishab Shetty has surpassed 5 major box office records. It has already surpassed its predecessor, Kantara, which earned a gross collection of 406.2 crore at the worldwide box office in its lifetime and is now the third-highest-grossing Kannada film worldwide.

Here are the 5 major box office records nailed by the Kantara prequel at the box office in 9 days.

Highest Grossing Kannada Film Of 2025

Surpassing Su From So, Kantara Chapter 1 is now the highest-grossing Kannada film of 2025. It overtook horror-comedy Su From So, which earned 123.94 crore worldwide!

2. 2nd Highest Grossing South Indian Film Of 2025

Rishab Shetty has delivered the 2nd highest-grossing South Indian film worldwide, settling below Rajinikanth’s Coolie, and surpassing Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra‘s 301.71 crore.

3. 2nd Highest Grossing Kannada Franchise

Kantara is now the second-highest-grossing Kannada franchise with a cumulative gross total collection of 910.7 crore worldwide.

4. 2nd Highest Grossing Kannada Film Worldwide

Rishab Shetty’s prequel is now the second-highest-grossing Kannada film worldwide. It stands only below KGF Chapter 2’s 1230 crore worldwide!

5. 4th Highest Indian Grosser Of 2025 Worldwide

Kantara Chapter 1 is now the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 at the worldwide box office, pushing Mahavatar Narsimha out of the top 5 and claiming War 2’s spot, pushing it to number 5.

Check out the highest-grossing Indian films of 2025 (Gross Collection Worldwide).

Chhaava: 827.06 crore Saiyaara: 570.67 crore Coolie: 516.93 crore Kantara: Chapter 1: 504.5 crore** War 2: 371.26 crore Mahavatar Narsimha: 320.79 crore Housefull 5: 304.12 crore Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra: 301.71 crore** They Call Him OG: 287.83 crore** Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 256.54 crore

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the mythological folklore at the box office after 9 days.

India Net Collection: 359.75 crore

India Gross Collection: 424.5 crore

Overseas Gross Collection: 82 crore*

Worldwide Gross Collection: 504.5 crore*

* denotes the estimated collection

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

