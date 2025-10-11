Idli Kadai, starring Dhanush, Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay, Sathyaraj, and others in key roles, entered the second week on a fair note. In the opening week, it failed to make even decent earnings by standing below the 50 crore mark. On the second Friday, day 10, it maintained a steady pace, but it won’t make any difference since the overall collection is par below. Amid this, it will soon overtake Chiyaan Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Idli Kadai earn at the worldwide box office in 10 days?

The Kollywood drama had a 9-day extended opening week but failed to capitalise on it. Due to mixed audience feedback, it failed to maintain a firm hold at ticket windows and was also impacted by the release of Kantara: Chapter 1. This resulted in a week 1 collection of just 32.73 crores in India. On day 10, it earned an estimated 1.28 crores, showing a steady trend from day 9’s 1.25 crores.

Overall, Idli Kadai has earned an underwhelming total of 45.53 crore net (Tamil and Telugu) at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, it stands at 53.72 crore gross. Overseas, it has earned 10 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 10-day worldwide box office stands at 63.72 crore gross.

Box office breakdown:

India net – 45.53 crores

India gross – 53.72 crores

Overseas gross – 10 crores

Worldwide gross – 63.72 crores

Soon to beat Veera Dheera Sooran

Chiyaan Vikram has had one theatrical release so far in 2025 in the form of Veera Dheera Sooran. Due to its niche treatment, it couldn’t make it big and concluded its run at 66.39 crore gross globally. As we can see, Idli Kadai needs less than 3 crores to beat it, and the feat will be easily accomplished during the second weekend.

Before ending its run, the Dhanush starrer is expected to cross the 75 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

