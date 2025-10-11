After outgrossing Stanley Kubrick’s iconic horror classic, The Shining, in worldwide earnings, Francis Lawrence’s critically acclaimed dystopian thriller, The Long Walk, is now inching towards crossing the $50 million milestone at the global box office. With a current global haul of $48.6 million, the film is expected to hit this target in the coming days.

Recently, The Long Walk surpassed the global earnings of several popular 2025 releases, including Black Bag, Nobody 2, and Bring Her Back, securing a spot among the top 50 highest-grossing titles of the year (Box Office Mojo). Now, the hard-hitting survival thriller looks poised to overtake an Oscar-winning war action drama directed by Kathryn Bigelow. We’re talking about the 2008 film, The Hurt Locker. Here’s how much The Long Walk needs to earn more to outgross it at the global box office.

The Long Walk vs. The Hurt Locker– Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films stack up at the global box office.

The Long Walk – Box Office Summary

North America: $32.9 million

International: $15.7 million

Worldwide: $48.6 million

The Hurt Locker – Box Office Summary

North America: $17 million

International: $32.2 million

Worldwide: $49.2 million

As the figures indicate, The Long Walk currently trails The Hurt Locker by approximately $600K in worldwide earnings. At its current pace, the dystopian thriller is expected to surpass this milestone within the next few days.

Is The Long Walk a Profitable Venture At The Box Office?

Made on an estimated production budget of $20 million, the film needed to gross around $50 million worldwide to break even, based on the 2.5x multiplier rule. With its current global tally standing at $48.6 million, The Long Walk is now just about $1.4 million away from entering the profit zone at the box office. It’s expected to hit this target in the coming days.

More About The Long Walk

The film follows a group of young boys participating in an annual walking contest, where anyone who falls below a speed of 3 miles per hour is executed. The last boy remaining on his feet is declared the winner. It features Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Garrett Wareing, Tut Nyuot, Charlie Plummer, Ben Wang, Roman Griffin Davis, Jordan Gonzalez, Joshua Odjick, Josh Hamilton, Judy Greer, and Mark Hamill, among others.

The Long Walk – Official Trailer

