With a current worldwide total of $114.8 million, Leonardo DiCaprio’s action-thriller One Battle After Another now ranks among the top 30 highest-grossing titles of 2025, surpassing films like Kokuho, The Accountant 2, and The Naked Gun.

Already director Paul Thomas Anderson’s top-grossing film, the critically acclaimed movie is now steadily approaching the lifetime earnings of Leonardo DiCaprio’s previous theatrical release, Killers of the Flower Moon, which earned $158.8 million globally. At its current pace, it’s expected to outgross the Martin Scorsese-directed crime drama soon.

The film, hailed as one of the strongest contenders for the Best Picture Oscar, is closing in on the $50 million mark at the domestic box office, with $46.8 million earned in North America so far (per Box Office Mojo). Additionally, it is poised to outgross the critically acclaimed 2013 movie starring Tom Hanks, Saving Mr. Banks. Here’s how much OBAA still needs to earn to outperform it at the global box office.

One Battle After Another vs. Saving Mr. Banks – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films stack up at the box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

One Battle After Another – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $46.8 million

International: $68 million

Worldwide: $114.8 million

Saving Mr. Banks – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $83.3 million

International: $34.6 million

Worldwide: $117.9 million

Currently, One Battle After Another is trailing the Tom Hanks-starrer by roughly $3.1 million globally. At its current pace, it is expected to surpass the 2013 movie within the next few days.

One Battle After Another’s Next 2025 Target

In worldwide earnings, Leonardo DiCaprio’s action-thriller is closing in on its next 2025 target. The film is currently around $2 million short of surpassing the popular 2025 martial arts drama Karate Kid: Legends’ $116.9 million haul at the global box office, and at its current pace, One Battle After Another is expected to overtake it very soon.

What Is One Battle After Another About?

Inspired by Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel Vineland, One Battle After Another follows Bob Ferguson (Leonardo DiCaprio), a former member of the revolutionary group French 75. His life is thrown into chaos when his daughter goes missing, and a dangerous enemy from his past resurfaces after sixteen years. The film also stars Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infiniti in pivotal roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

Must Read: Avatar: The Way Of Water Re-Release vs The Smashing Machine Worldwide Box Office: James Cameron’s Epic Crushes Dwayne Johnson’s Film!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News