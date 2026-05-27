Teyana Taylor has been in the industry for over two decades, building her name across music, film, dance, and fashion. She started as a teenager choreographing for Beyoncé, worked her way through record labels, built a fanbase through sheer output, and then pulled off one of the most unexpected career pivots in recent years.

She recently made headlines for attending the AMAs with her children. Fans couldn’t stop gushing about her look, and her financial portfolio is another factor that intrigues them. In 2026, she is having what may be the biggest year of her career yet, and her bank account says it all. So, how much is Teyana Taylor worth?

Teyana Taylor’s Net Worth In 2026

According to Celebrity Net Worth, her reported net worth stands at around $8 million. That figure comes from over two decades of work across multiple industries, brand deals, acting fees, and sneaker collaborations. She earns around $98,000 per month, or $1 million per year, according to the Times of India.

The number surprises some people, given how much visibility she has had over the years. But net worth and fame do not always line up. What is clear is that her trajectory in 2026, with a Golden Globe win and a growing Hollywood profile, puts her in a strong position for that figure to climb.

How Did Teyana Taylor Make Her Money?

Her main source of income is through her music career. She has independently released multiple albums, including her major project, the 2018 album K.T.S.E under Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music label and “The Album” in 2020, which surpassed 500,000 equivalent units sold, earning an official RIAA Gold Certification, according to Jamaica Observer.

One Battle After Another, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, became her acting breakthrough. The role earned her the 2026 Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress. It was the moment her acting career stopped being just a side hustle.

She has also partnered with Jordan Brand, PrettyLittleThing, and MAC Cosmetics. Her sneaker work goes back further, with Adidas collaborations that included designing her own pairs. In 2023, she also teamed up with Jordan Brand on an apparel collaboration that included varsity jackets featuring a “Rose In Harlem” motif, nodding to her album K.T.S.E

Teyana Taylor’s Divorce Settlement

Teyana married NBA player Iman Shumpert in 2016 and quietly filed for divorce in January 2023, though the split did not become public until November 2023. According to Indulge Express, the divorce settlement gave full ownership to Teyana for her business and companies. She will also be receiving $8000 as child support from Shumpert, aside from him covering their two daughters’ private school fees.

Iman Shumpert Ordered To Pay Ex-Wife Teyanna Taylor $1 Million Cash + $8,000 Per Month Child Support As They Finalize Their Divorce after 7 years of marriage The singer will reportedly keep four marital properties with an approximate $10 million value as assets from their shared… pic.twitter.com/jO3Vh5iPzS — 𝐎𝐩𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐭𝐑𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐞 (@opolot_ronnie) May 23, 2026

There were also rumors circulating online that Teyana received $10 million worth of homes from the divorce settlement, but there was no concrete evidence regarding it. Although Celebrity Net Worth reports that the couple together bought a home in Studio City for $3 million, which has 5 bedrooms and a gourmet kitchen. They sold it later in 2022 for $4 million.

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