In the past two decades, British actor Charlie Hunnam has quietly built one of the most successful careers in the entertainment industry. The actor came to the spotlight with his role as Jax Teller in Sons of Anarchy; however, he has actively built on this fame with numerous superhit Hollywood films. He became one of the most bankable stars in the industry with his charismatic screen presence, intense acting, and smart roles.

Over the years, he has steadily accumulated wealth through his work in television and the silver screen, as well as through other long-term investments, while maintaining a private personal life. Here is a look at Hunnam’s net worth and his assets in 2026.

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Charlie Hunnam’s Net Worth In 2026

Critics’ Choice Television Award winner Charlie Hunnam has an estimated net worth of approximately $20 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. He has numerous sources of income, including a successful career in acting, several endorsements, and real estate investments.

Charlie Hunnam made his television debut in the British teen drama Byker Grove and gained attention for his fearless performance in the show Queer as Folk. However, the show that helped him gain global fame was the 2008 American drama Sons of Anarchy.

Apart from television, he also worked in several commercially successful movies like Pacific Rim, The Gentlemen, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, and The Lost City of Z. The films made him a prominent figure in Hollywood and helped his financial growth.

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Charlie Hunnam Highest Salaries & Biggest Paychecks

Charlie Hunnam received his biggest break and his most steady income with Sons of Anarchy. The show ran for over seven seasons, and Hunnam played the charming yet conflicted outlaw biker Jax Teller. His performance in the series helped him gain a massive fan following and cemented his career in Hollywood. He played the lead for 92 episodes of the show, and, according to M2 Magazine, he was paid around $125,000 per episode. The actor continues to receive residual income from the show years after it ended, providing a steady income source.

In the context of films, the star has appeared in several box-office hits, including The Lost City of Z, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, The Gentlemen, and Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon, for which he receives hefty salaries. Pacific Rim’s worldwide income was $411 million, for which Hunnam was not only paid a massive salary but also received studio credits for the franchise.

Producer Credits, Writing Work & Residual Earnings

The actor ventured into production in 2021 and executive-produced the film Last Looks. He is also set to executive produce the third part of the famous series Monster: The Ed Gein Story. These behind-the-scenes roles added to his income source, as producers usually receive salaries as well as backend profits.

Hunnam also showed his interest in storytelling and writing, as he wrote the screenplay for the movie Vlad the Impaler. He also co-wrote the last episode of Sons of Anarchy. As a writer, he earns royalties that get compounded over the years.

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Charlie Hunnam’s Real Estate Portfolio

Triple Frontier star Charlie Hunnam bought a house in the Outpost Estates area of the Hollywood Hills in 2016, which was worth $2.76 million. It is a 3200-square-foot, two-storey Mission Revival-style house with arched doors and vaulted ceilings. As per the Los Angeles Times, it comprises four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, a formal dining room, and a step-down living area. The property also has a swimming pool, patios, an outdoor fireplace, and lawns.

The actor also has a single-story bungalow in the Fairfax District of Los Angeles. It has a brick walkway and around 1,500 square feet of internal area. He purchased the house in 2002 for $695,000. As per the Los Angeles Times, it comprises 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. There are white marble as well as hardwood floors, two fireplaces, and a detached guest house. Hunnam put the house up for lease in 2017 for $6,500 a month.

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From Struggles to Hollywood Stardom

The actor’s massive net worth and multiple sources of income reflect his hard work and resilience over the years. From his early struggle days to leading blockbuster hits, he had built a career and multi-million-dollar wealth that only a few stars could match.

Charlie Hunnam will be starring as serial killer Ed Gein in the third part of the hit Netflix series, Monster. He will also be seen as a thief in Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming film Criminal.

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