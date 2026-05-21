Daniel Dae Kim is one of the most popular and highly respected actors on television. From his breakout role in the iconic show Lost to his remarkable performance in hit shows like Hawaii Five-0, he has built a career defined by talent and hard work. Beyond acting, he is also a successful producer, entrepreneur, and icon of Asian representation in Hollywood. With decades of work in the entertainment industry, fans of the star are curious about the wealth Dae Kim has accumulated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim)

Daniel Dae Kim Net Worth & Career Earnings

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Butterfly star’s net worth is approximately $10 million. His primary sources of income are acting, producing, voiceovers, endorsements, and long-term Hollywood projects.

The ace television actor began with guest appearances on popular TV shows in the 1990s. He landed his breakthrough role in the series Lost. The show became an international sensation, and his role as Jin-Soo Kwon transformed him into a global star. The producer of Touchstone Television offered a salary bump for all the original cast members of the show for the third season. According to Backstage, Daniel Dae Kim’s salary was around $80,000 per episode.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LOST (@lost.fandom)

The actor further strengthened his career with the show Hawaii Five-0, where he played Chin Ho Kelly for 7 years. Though the initial salary details for the cast are not available, Variety reports that Daniel Dae Kim was offered approximately $195,000 per episode for the eighth season. However, the actor declined the offer and left the series, as the amount was 10-15 percent lower than what was offered to their white co-stars.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve Mcgarrett (@_alex.oloughlin)

In recent years, Kim also appeared in Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Daniel Dae Kim launched his own production company, 3AD Media, in 2013. He made the company produce premium content for TV, film, and digital media. Its first production series, The Good Doctor, aired in 2017.

Inside His Luxury Homes

The actor purchased a 3,354-square-foot house on Aukai Avenue in Kahala with his wife, Mia, in 2005. It comprises five bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a massive pool. According to The Morning Call, the house was listed for $2.4 million in 2010.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim)

According to the Los Angeles Times, the actor bought another property in Oahu: a 3,500-square-foot house worth $1.5 million. It comprises four bedrooms, a media room, and an office.

Inside His Awards & Recognition

The K-Everything actor has earned immense fame and success with decades of hard work in the entertainment industry. He received a Screen Actors Guild Award alongside the cast of Lost, one of the most prestigious ensemble awards.

He has also been named “Sexiest Man Alive” twice by People magazine. He was initially honored in 2005 for his role in Lost and was again in 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim)

From doing guest roles in TV shows to representing Asian-American actors in Hollywood, Daniel Dae Kim has come a long way. With his persistence and talent, he has created a multi-million-dollar net worth, a soaring acting career, and a successful production house. He has built a legacy that extends far beyond his acting stints.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such fashion and lifestyle stories and updates!

Must Read: Barbara Palvin & Dylan Sprouse Combined Net Worth 2026: How Rich Is The Celebrity Couple?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News