Project Hail Mary is on the verge of completing nine weeks in U.S. theaters, and it still comfortably ranks among the top ten titles of 2026 on the domestic box office chart. As of May 19, the recently released horror film Obsession led the domestic chart, followed by Michael and The Devil Wears Prada 2, and the sci-fi film took the No. 6 spot. After an $80.5 million opening in North America, Ryan Gosling’s Project Hail Mary has added $4 million during the May 15-17 weekend. This has taken its cumulative domestic total to $336.1 million.

With a current worldwide total of $669.3 million, the Phil Lord and Christopher Miller-directed feature is the third-highest-grossing movie of 2026 at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo. A few days ago, it outgrossed Matt Damon’s 2015 film The Martian in worldwide earnings, which was also based on an Andy Weir novel. As of now, Project Hail Mary is the second-highest-grossing film starring Ryan Gosling, behind only Barbie’s worldwide earnings.

Although the film has now entered the later stages of its theatrical run, it is still closing in on the global earnings of several past hits. The list also includes the highly rated 1994 film, Forrest Gump, which featured Tom Hanks in the lead role. Read on to find out how much more Project Hail Mary needs to earn to outgross it at the worldwide box office.

Project Hail Mary vs. Forrest Gump – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films compare at the box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Project Hail Mary – Box Office Summary

North America: $336.1 million

International: $333.2 million

Worldwide: $669.3 million

Forrest Gump – Box Office Summary

North America: $330.5 million

International: $347.7 million

Worldwide: $678.2 million

Based on the figures above, it is clear that although Project Hail Mary is already ahead of Forrest Gump in North America by $5.6 million, the sci-fi film is still behind the Tom Hanks starrer by roughly $8.9 million worldwide. Whether Ryan Gosling’s film will surpass it may depend on how it performs during the May 22-24 weekend and on its weekday and weekend holds over the next 2-3 weeks. The final verdict should become clear in the coming weeks.

What’s Project Hail Mary About?

Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the film follows Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling), a schoolteacher who wakes up alone on an interstellar spacecraft with no memory of how he got there. As his memories gradually return, he discovers he has been sent on a high-stakes mission to stop a mysterious phenomenon that is draining the Sun’s energy and threatening life on Earth.

Project Hail Mary – Official Trailer

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