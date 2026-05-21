The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is all set to become the first 2026 release to enter the $1 billion club worldwide. However, the movie will beat a legendary Disney animation before achieving this big global milestone. The Nintendo sequel is enjoying a glorious run at the worldwide box office. Find out how much more the Super Mario sequel needs to beat the Disney classic. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Edges closer to the $420 million mark at the domestic box office

The Super Mario Bros Sequel is slowing down at the domestic box office. It collected a decent $504k on its 7th discounted Tuesday at the North American box office. It declined by 24.3% from the last discounted Tuesday in North America. The film is running on 2,793 screens in North America, and it is losing more screens this week with the release of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu. In 49 days, the movie has reached $419.7 million at the domestic box office.

Set to cross the $1 billion milestone at the worldwide box office.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will be the first 2026 movie to enter the $1 billion club worldwide. It still needs around $33 million to cross the $1 billion milestone at the worldwide box office. Internationally, the movie has collected $547.9 million so far and counting. Allied to the $419.7 million domestic cume, the worldwide collection of the Nintendo sequel has hit the $967.6 million. It might cross the $1 billion mark this weekend or next week.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $419.7 million

International – $547.9 million

Worldwide – $967.6 million

Set to beat the Original The Lion King worldwide

The Lion King was released in 1994, more than three decades ago. With two Academy Awards, the Disney film is considered among the greatest animated films ever made. It is one of the top-grossing traditionally animated movies at the worldwide box office, earning over $979.1 million [via Box Office Mojo] during its lifetime. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is on track to beat The Lion King before entering the $1 billion milestone worldwide. Surpassing The OG The Lion King is significant because it marks a major generational shift in entertainment power – from classic Disney animation to modern gaming franchises.

What is The Super Mario Galaxy Movie about?

Mario and Luigi, along with their friends, venture into outer space where they face off against Bowser and his son, Bowser Jr., to save Princess Rosalina. It is the highest-grossing film of the year and the second-highest-grossing video game adaptation worldwide. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie was released in the theaters on April 1.

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