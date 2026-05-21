Ayushmann Khurrana appeared on the singing reality show Indian Idol as a guest during the promotions of his latest film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. As an artist, he made the most of the opportunity and performed an extended version of Dil Waale Chor from Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, bringing his signature warmth and sincerity to the soulful track.

The actor-singer became emotional while performing on the reality show and reminded everyone that this was once “the same stage which rejected me” during his early struggling days.

A Full-Circle Moment For Ayushmann Khurrana

The actor-singer experienced a full-circle moment as he had once auditioned for the show as a contestant during his struggling phase. Back then, he faced rejection, but years later he returned to the same stage as a celebrity who had gained fame in acting and singing, for which he had once been rejected.

Cherishing the emotional moment, Ayushmann Khurrana penned a heartfelt note as he shared the video on his Instagram handle. The caption read, “This is the extended version of Dil Waale Chor (Reprise), which I performed at Indian Idol. The same stage which once rejected me during my struggling days. Surreal. Thanks for loving the song. Thanks for loving the film.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

Performance Receives A Standing Ovation

During the episode, veteran actress Helen was the special guest. Ayushmann performed Dil Waale Chor from Pati Patni Aur Woh Do and received a standing ovation from both the judges and the audience. Singer Shreya Ghoshal, who sang the original version of the song alongside Aditya Rikhari, was also seen smiling and applauding throughout the performance.

The moment beautifully brought together the original voice of the song and Ayushmann’s reprise version, creating a memorable moment on national television.

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