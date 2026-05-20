Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan, has emerged as one of the biggest hits of Indian cinema. Globally, it has grossed over a whopping 1800 crore, with a solid contribution from the overseas market. Internationally, there was strong pre-release buzz for the film, resulting in a big start. After a big start, it maintained the winning momentum for several weeks, and finally, after spending over two months in theaters, the overseas box office run has come to an end.

How much did Dhurandhar 2 earn at the overseas box office?

Just like the first installment, the Dhurandhar sequel did excellent business in the North American territory (USA and Canada), which alone contributed a whopping 275 crore+. In Australia, it grossed over 55 crore. Even in the UK, it performed brilliantly. Overall, after spending over 60 days in theaters, the magnum opus wrapped up its run at a staggering 440.5 crore gross at the overseas box office.

4th highest-grossing Indian film in the overseas market

With an all-time blockbuster total of 440.5 crore, Dhurandhar 2 has concluded its run as the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film at the overseas box office. It surpassed Pathaan (412 crore) to claim the fourth spot. It stands below Bajrangi Bhaijaan (482.54 crore).

In the post-COVID era, Dhurandhar 2 is the highest-grossing Indian film internationally, which is a remarkable achievement. Compared to Dhurandhar (299.35 crore), it amassed 47.17% higher collection.

Take a look at the top 10 Indian grossers at the overseas box office:

Dangal – 1521 crore Secret Superstar – 822.92 crore Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 482.54 crore Dhurandhar 2 – 440.5 crore Pathaan – 412 crore Jawan – 406 crore Baahubali 2 – 371.16 crore Andhadhun – 361 crore RRR – 314.15 crore PK – 303 crore

More about the film

The spy action thriller is directed by Aditya Dhar. It is produced by Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar, and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of B62 Studios and Jio Studios. The film was made on a budget of 225 crore. It was theatrically released on March 19.

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