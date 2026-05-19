The cast of Dhurandhar is shining bright at the box office. Whether it is Akshaye Khanna or Ranveer Singh, they’ve all achieved new benchmarks in their career. As for R Madhavan, he has entered the 3700 crore club in the post-COVID era. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.
No points for guessing R Madhavan’s highest-grossing post-COVID release
Dhurandhar set unimaginable goals as it emerged as the highest-grossing Bollywood film in history. The sequel was expected to go big, but it surpassed all expectations. Dhurandhar: The Revenge is R Madhavan’s biggest success, not just during COVID but of all time, with a lifetime collection of 1836.36 crore. It is still running in theatres and will likely conclude its run within the 1850 crore mark.
R Madhavan’s Post-COVID total
Madhavan has delivered 7 films in the post-COVID era. His first release, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, earned 45.59 crore net in India across all languages. He then faced a disappointment with Dhokha: Round D Corner, before delivering his biggest non-Dhurandhar success with Shaitaan (216.18 crore).
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His other releases included Kesari Chapter 2 and De De Pyaar De 2, which were both losing affairs but entered the 100 crore club in their lifetime. All in all, the post-COVID total of R Madhavan stands at a whopping 3732.4 crore. Out of this, around 85% earnings come from the Dhurandhar franchise alone.
Check out R Madhavan’s performance at the post-COVID box office (India net collection):
- Rocketry: The Nambi Effect – 45.59 crore
- Dhokha: Round D Corner – 4.53 crore
- Shaitaan – 216.18 crore
- Kesari Chapter 2 – 145.73 crore
- De De Pyaar De 2 – 129.17 crore
- Dhurandhar – 1354.84 crore
- Dhurandhar 2 – 1836.36 crore
Total – 3732.4 crore
Where does he stand compared to Dhurandhar co-stars?
R Madhavan has surpassed Sanjay Dutt to clock the second-highest post-COVID collection among Dhurandhar 2 co-stars. He’s only behind Ranveer Singh, who leads with total earnings of 3788.15 crore.
Check out the highest-grossing Dhurandhar 2 stars in the post-COVID era (net collection):
- Ranveer Singh 3788.15 crore
- R Madhavan: 3732.4 crore
- Sanjay Dutt: 3334.62 crores
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