The cast of Dhurandhar is shining bright at the box office. Whether it is Akshaye Khanna or Ranveer Singh, they’ve all achieved new benchmarks in their career. As for R Madhavan, he has entered the 3700 crore club in the post-COVID era. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

No points for guessing R Madhavan’s highest-grossing post-COVID release

Dhurandhar set unimaginable goals as it emerged as the highest-grossing Bollywood film in history. The sequel was expected to go big, but it surpassed all expectations. Dhurandhar: The Revenge is R Madhavan’s biggest success, not just during COVID but of all time, with a lifetime collection of 1836.36 crore. It is still running in theatres and will likely conclude its run within the 1850 crore mark.

R Madhavan’s Post-COVID total

Madhavan has delivered 7 films in the post-COVID era. His first release, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, earned 45.59 crore net in India across all languages. He then faced a disappointment with Dhokha: Round D Corner, before delivering his biggest non-Dhurandhar success with Shaitaan (216.18 crore).

His other releases included Kesari Chapter 2 and De De Pyaar De 2, which were both losing affairs but entered the 100 crore club in their lifetime. All in all, the post-COVID total of R Madhavan stands at a whopping 3732.4 crore. Out of this, around 85% earnings come from the Dhurandhar franchise alone.

Check out R Madhavan’s performance at the post-COVID box office (India net collection):

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect – 45.59 crore Dhokha: Round D Corner – 4.53 crore Shaitaan – 216.18 crore Kesari Chapter 2 – 145.73 crore De De Pyaar De 2 – 129.17 crore Dhurandhar – 1354.84 crore Dhurandhar 2 – 1836.36 crore

Total – 3732.4 crore

Where does he stand compared to Dhurandhar co-stars?

R Madhavan has surpassed Sanjay Dutt to clock the second-highest post-COVID collection among Dhurandhar 2 co-stars. He’s only behind Ranveer Singh, who leads with total earnings of 3788.15 crore.

Check out the highest-grossing Dhurandhar 2 stars in the post-COVID era (net collection):

Ranveer Singh 3788.15 crore R Madhavan: 3732.4 crore Sanjay Dutt: 3334.62 crores

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