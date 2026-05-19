With just a few hours left for the last episode of the fifth and final season of the widely acclaimed satirical superhero series, The Boys, fans across the world must be brainstorming about what will happen in the highly anticipated finale. All speculations will be laid to rest about whether Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) will finally kill Homelander (Antony Starr), which characters will survive, which ones will die, and many more.

While these mysteries are expected to be resolved in The Boys Season 5 finale, there are some burning questions about a few unresolved plot points and character arcs that the finale needs to answer in a clear-cut way. Let’s take a look at five big questions that we hope the last episode will throw some light on.

(Major Spoilers Ahead for The Boys Season 5)

Is Marie Powerful Enough To Take On Homelander?

The Boys spin-off Gen V’s lead character, Marie Moreau (played by Jaz Sinclair), is shown as one of the strongest supes in The Boys universe. In Gen V Season 2, Marie further hones her unique ability to control blood. But the question is, is her superpower strong enough to take on Homelander and perhaps even kill him? If she teams up with Billy Butcher and Kimiko in The Boys Season 5 finale, there is a good chance they could overpower Homelander. It’s one question that we could finally get an answer to.

after this episode is the perfect time to bring in Marie Moreau, because if I remember correctly, in Gen V they said she could feel the compound v in people’s blood, so she can definitely remove it, she’s the only chance they have against homelander atp, what do y’all think?? pic.twitter.com/boqvEsT7WU — ⍺l¡en.exe🎀 (@Ali3nAlias) May 7, 2026

Whose Side Is Ryan On: Billy Butcher Or Homelander?

Given his complex situation, Homelander’s superpowered son, Ryan (Cameron Crovetti), was often confused about whose side he should be on: his corrupt, powerful biological father or Billy Butcher? Earlier in The Boys Season 5, he tried to confront his father and asked whether he had assaulted his mother many years ago. But he got badly beaten by Homelander was rescued by Butcher, and later ran away. It’s still a mystery whether Ryan will appear in the finale, and if he does, then whose side will he choose?

After thoroughly calculating Ryans screen time in #TheBoys Season 5 Ryan has had a total of 13 minutes so far in Season 5. pic.twitter.com/VWLyXFfZmf — The Boys Out of Context Clips (@TheBoysOOCC) May 9, 2026

Hughie & Starlight’s Future

With all that’s happened from Season 1 to Season 5 so far, the romantic relationship between Hughie and Starlight has stayed strong. But with Homelander still alive and humanity’s future uncertain, it will be interesting to see whether the couple ends up living together peacefully and possibly getting married.

Hughie: So, if you're ever in the mood for another

Starlight:

Hughie: *don't say Almond Joy don't say Almond Joy don't say Almond Joy*

Hughie: Almond Joy pic.twitter.com/cVPC3LDSL3 — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) September 16, 2020

Soldier Boy’s Fate

Soldier Boy is one of the most intriguing and complex characters in The Boys universe, arguably even more layered than Homelander. In the penultimate episode, he was returned to cryogenic suspension because he wanted to leave the place. Will Soldier Boy be rescued by someone like Sage to fight against Homelander? Or will he even make an appearance in the finale?

Soldier Boy has now been locked in the Cryro Freeze 4 times. #TheBoys pic.twitter.com/B0Cg8YtZPC — The Boys Out of Context Clips (@TheBoysOOCC) May 13, 2026

What Happens If Homelander Is Taken Down?

If The Boys somehow manage to overpower Homelander and end his rule, the question is, in Homelander’s absence, who will rule the nation and the world? Will regular people, the good supes, or Vought take control, or will another powerful and corrupt superhero replace him? The broader idea is, was Homelander the ultimate villain, and could his potential defeat ultimately make things worse for the common man?

Episode 7 on yer tubes now pic.twitter.com/B0lKtXS5WL — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) May 13, 2026

The Boys Season 5 Trailer

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