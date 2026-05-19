Masters of the Universe finally held its world premiere in Los Angeles, and the first reactions suggest the fantasy reboot may have landed exactly the way fans hoped. Ahead of its theatrical release on June 5, critics are already calling the film a fun and surprisingly entertaining return to Eternia, with many praising its action, humor, and nostalgic 80s energy.

Directed by Travis Knight, the movie stars Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man, and early viewers seem especially impressed with his performance as the iconic hero.

Taking to social media, Chris Killian wrote, “I LOVED #MastersoftheUniverse! Both a love-letter to all things He-Man and a beautiful, bombastic fantasy/sci-fi crowd pleaser that wears its heart on its sleeve. It’s insane this movie exists but I’m so happy it does. I had the biggest smile on my face the whole way through. Skeletor steals the show but everyone shines! Incredible soundtrack. Please go see it multiple times so we can get more! Also – STAY through the end credits!! #MOTU.”

Peter Gray echoed similar sentiments, adding that Nicholas Galitzine played the part of He-Man, aka Prince Adam, exceptionally well. “Nicholas Galitzine looks the part in #MastersOfTheUniverse (and how!) but it’s his comedic timing that steals the show. Knowingly cartoonish, packed with 80s vibes (the soundtrack!), and Jared Leto camps it up vocally as Skeletor. Slightly risqué, but mostly family-friendly fun,” the post read.

Nicholas Galitzine looks the part in #MastersOfTheUniverse (and how!) but it’s his comedic timing that steals the show. Knowingly cartoonish, packed with 80s vibes (the soundtrack!), and Jared Leto camps it up vocally as Skeletor. Slightly risqué, but mostly family-friendly fun. pic.twitter.com/EoRlS4l2dl — Peter Gray (@ratedPDG) May 19, 2026

According to Scott Menzel, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe is a delight for everyone who grew up watching the series in the 1980s. “Masters of the Universe is everything this ’80s kid wanted and more. It’s gloriously campy, wildly entertaining, and nonstop fun from beginning to end. Travis Knight completely understood the assignment and delivered exactly what fans of this franchise have been waiting for. Nicholas Galitzine is perfectly cast as He-Man, and the entire ensemble fully embraces the cheesiness while having an absolute blast with it. Masters of the Universe might just end up being the biggest surprise of the summer. So much freaking fun. #Mastersoftheuniverse,” his reaction read.

Masters of the Universe is everything this ’80s kid wanted and more. It’s gloriously campy, wildly entertaining, and nonstop fun from beginning to end. Travis Knight completely understood the assignment and delivered exactly what fans of this franchise have been waiting for.… pic.twitter.com/QrbYzSO1oO — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) May 19, 2026

BJ Colangelo also had a blast watching He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. “I HAVE THE POWER to tell you that #MastersOfTheUniverse is what happens when you watch the cartoon, grab your action figures & make your own adventure. An absolute blast, laugh out loud funny, and a Fisto-powered punch of heart. I loved it. Everything you could want,” their post read.

I HAVE THE POWER to tell you that #MastersOfTheUniverse is what happens when you watch the cartoon, grab your action figures, & make your own adventure. An absolute blast, laugh out loud funny, and a Fisto-powered punch of heart. I loved it. Everything you could want. pic.twitter.com/jxQWVvknwx — BJ Colangelo (@bjcolangelo) May 19, 2026

Maggie Lovitt also showered the film with praise. “If you missed the hopeful, bright, and upbeat joy that the 1980s once possessed, you have the power to find it again by watching #MastersoftheUniverse. A film bursting with so much life and fun you truly won’t want it to end… but boy oh boy when it does end 👀,” their social media post read.

If you missed the hopeful, bright, and upbeat joy that the 1980s once possessed, you have the power to find it again by watching #MastersoftheUniverse. A film bursting with so much life and fun you truly won’t want it to end… but boy oh boy when it does end 👀 — Maggie Lovitt (@maggieofthetown) May 19, 2026

He-Man and The Masters of the Universe stars Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam, Camila Mendes as Teela, and Jared Leto as Skeletor, with Man-At-Arms played by Idris Elba. The film also features Alison Brie, Morena Baccarin, and Kristen Wiig as the voice of Roboto.

Backed by Amazon MGM Studios and directed by Travis Knight, the film aims to bring one of pop culture’s most iconic fantasy worlds back to life for a new generation. Distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing International, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe is set for a theatrical release on 5th June 2026 in all premium formats.

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