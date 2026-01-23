He-Man is back on the big screen, bringing with him a boatload of nostalgia. The iconic superhero has been a favorite among kids around the globe for the past few decades. However, the swordsman’s hold among the masses had weakened a little in the past decade or so by the sweeping rampage of the Marvel movies.

But He-Man is back to steal hearts on the big screen with the movie Masters of the Universe. Amazon MGM Studios just released the trailer for the film, revealing a lot of the superhero’s backstory.

Release Date Of The He-Man Movie

The He-Man movie is set to premiere on June 5, 2026, in the US and other countries worldwide. With a production budget of $170 million to $200 million, Masters of the Universe is expected to be a blockbuster summer entertainer.

Masters Of The Universe Plot

Directed by visionary filmmaker Travis Knight, Masters of the Universe is reimagined as an epic live-action sci-fi action adventure. After being separated from his home for 15 years, Prince Adam (played by Nicholas Galitzine) is drawn back to Eternia by the mystical Sword of Power—only to discover that his world has been battered under the ruthless rule of Skeletor (played by Jared Leto).

As Eternia teeters on the edge of destruction, Adam reunites with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan / Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba). He embraces his destiny to become He-Man, the most powerful man in the universe.

Masters Of The Universe Cast & Crew

The new He-Man movie stars Nicholas Galitzine, Camila Mendes, Alison Brie, James Purefoy, Morena Baccarin, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, and Charlotte Riley in key roles. The film also features Kristen Wiig as the voice of Roboto.

Star entries to the cast include Jared Leto and Idris Elba. The film delivers epic scale, high-octane action, and emotional depth—bringing a beloved world to life for a new generation.

The live-action feature film, Masters of the Universe, based on the iconic He-Man franchise, will be released theatrically in IMAX and other premium formats by Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel Studios on June 5, 2026.

