Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman were seen today announcing the nominations for the Oscars 2026. The 98th Academy Awards ceremony will take place on March 15, 2026, with Conan O’Brien as host. One Battle After Another got a nod under Best Picture, Timothée Chalamet got nominated for Marty Supreme, and Sinners set a new record with 16 nominations, but there were some major misses that will be talked about for a long time.

The nomination list had some surprise entries, but a few snubs were noticeable enough. From Ariana Grande missing out on Wicked to it getting no nominations at all, from Odessa A’Zion not getting a nod to Homebound missing out totally on the list – check out 5 major snubs this year.

1. Wicked For Good

From every nomination category of the Oscars 2026, Wicked: For Good, starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, got snubbed. Even the lead, Ariana Grande, despite getting a nomination for the Wicked OG movie, missed out this year for Wicked: For Good. She even got a nod at the Golden Globes for her performance, but was snubbed at the Oscars.

2. Adam Sandler

Even after giving a worthy performance in Jay Kelly alongside George Clooney, Adam Sander missed out on getting a nomination in the Oscars 2026.

3. Paul Mescal

Paul Mescal’s performance in Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet was worthy enough for a supporting role nomination, but he got snubbed too.

4. Odessa A’Zion

Marty Supreme Actress got a nod in the Actors Awards, but Odessa A’Zion missed an opportunity to get recognized in the Oscars 2026.

5. Homebound

Even after having so much buzz in India and internationally, Homebound, an Indian movie featuring Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa, got out of the race.

While everyone can be seen clapping for the Oscar nominations for 2026, some people will not be celebrating much. It’s a huge loss for those who got snubbed from this year, but there’s always room for next time. Now, everyone is looking forward to the main award ceremony night to see who will win in which category.

