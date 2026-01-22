The Oscar buzz is growing stronger with each passing day as cinephiles across the world wait with bated breath for the 98th Academy Awards, scheduled to take place in Hollywood, Los Angeles, on March 15, 2026. With the countdown officially on and the 2026 Oscar nominations set to be announced soon, two titles are already dominating the conversation: Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another (currently at $206.3 million worldwide) and Ryan Coogler’s Sinners (with a global total of $368.3 million). Both films are projected to land a large number of nominations in major categories.

Riding this awards-season momentum, the makers have played it smart by bringing both films back to theaters this Friday. The Leonardo DiCaprio-led action thriller now has a chance to crack a key worldwide milestone, while the Michael B. Jordan-starrer is eyeing a major domestic benchmark. Here’s what both films are aiming for.

One Battle After Another Aims To Surpass This Worldwide Milestone

One Battle After Another – Box Office Summary

North America: $71.6 million

International: $134.7 million

Worldwide: $206.3 million

With a current worldwide gross of $206.3 million, the critically acclaimed action-thriller ranks as the 26th highest-grossing film of 2025 so far, as per Box Office Mojo. It’s currently sitting just behind the No. 25 title, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, which has collected $222.1 million globally.

This means One Battle After Another needs to earn another $15.8 million worldwide to surpass the heist thriller and break into the Top 25 highest-grossing Hollywood films of 2025. If the film scores a big number of Oscar nominations and sparks renewed audience interest, the re-release could help it inch closer to, or even cross, this milestone.

What’s One Battle After Another All About?

Inspired by Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel Vineland, One Battle After Another follows Bob Ferguson (Leonardo DiCaprio), a former member of the revolutionary group French 75. His life is thrown into chaos when his daughter goes missing, and a dangerous enemy from his past resurfaces after sixteen years. The film also stars Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infiniti in pivotal roles.

Sinners Aims To Surpass This Domestic Milestone

Sinners – Box Office Summary

North America: $280 million

International: $88.3 million

Worldwide: $368.3 million

As the numbers show, Sinners has already earned an impressive $280 million at the domestic box office. Now, the Ryan Coogler-directed supernatural blockbuster has a clear milestone in sight: if it manages to add another $20 million after its re-release, it could cross the $300 million mark in North America.

That said, its ability to reach this benchmark will largely depend on how strongly the film benefits from the Oscar nomination boost, especially if it lands major-category nods at the 2026 Academy Awards.

What’s Sinners All About?

Directed by Ryan Coogler, Sinners is a period supernatural horror movie. The underlying plot of the film revolves around twin brothers Smoke and Stack (played by Michael B. Jordan), who come back to their hometown in the hope of a fresh start. But just when they assume that they have escaped their troubled past, a far more dangerous force emerges.

