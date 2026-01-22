The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants continues to dominate US theaters even while facing strong competition from Zootopia 2, Avatar: Fire and Ash, and The Housemaid. The Paramount animated sequel has also held firm overseas, drawing strong family crowds and young kids who continue to show up in large numbers. The packed box office calendar has not slowed the film’s appeal, allowing it to stay visible week after week across key markets.

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants Box Office Performance So Far

Global earnings for The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants currently stand at $145.5 million (as per Box Office Mojo). The US market has delivered $68.4 million (till January 20, 2026), while overseas markets have contributed $77.1 million (as last reported). As the fourth theatrical release in the franchise following 2020’s Sponge on the Run, the film has now surpassed The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie ($141.1 million) in worldwide earnings, securing its place as the second-highest-grossing entry in the series.

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants Box Office Summary

Domestic – $68.4 million

International – $77.1 million

Worldwide – $145.5 million

International performance remains strong in later weeks. The film collected $6.1 million during its fourth weekend overseas, posting a drop of only 27.4% while playing across more than 62 international markets. The steady hold shows continued interest and repeat family attendance in several territories.

Path Toward Major Global Box Office Milestone

Worldwide totals now sit only a few million dollars away from the $150 million mark. The movie’s ongoing strength overseas, combined with solid domestic numbers, gives an outside chance of reaching $200 million worldwide by the end of its run. The top spot in the franchise, however, remains with The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water at $325.1 million, a figure that remains untouched.

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants’ Critical Praise & Audience Response

Critical response has added further support. Rotten Tomatoes shows an 82% critics’ score, signaling broad approval for the animated sequel. Audience response sits lower at 68% on the Popcornmeter, yet remains supportive enough to sustain box office legs in US theaters.

Break-Even Target & Domestic Box Office Outlook

The film needs around $160 million worldwide to reach the break-even mark, and based on the present earning rate, the target remains difficult but not impossible. As of now, expectations point toward a $75 million domestic finish by the end of its box office journey.

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants – Plot & Storyline

On the story front, the film follows SpongeBob as he sets out to prove his bravery. The journey pairs him with the ghost pirate The Flying Dutchman, sending the duo through the Underworld in an adventure designed to keep younger audiences engaged.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

