Salman Khan is one of Bollywood’s superstars struggling to make a comeback at the Indian box office. Several years back, he was said to have a Midas’ touch, as even his mediocre movies managed to succeed, but it’s been quite a long time, he’s struggling to find his form. Yes, he has been super consistent when it comes to delivering 100 crore net grossers, but when it comes to delivering a clean success, he’s having a poor phase.

Salman Khan hasn’t delivered a single successful film since 2019

Once upon a time, the superstar was ruling the ticket windows like no one else. In fact, he was the most dominant force among all the Khans of Bollywood. However, since the last six years, he hasn’t delivered a single successful film. For those who don’t know, his last successful film was Bharat in 2019. It earned 211.07 crore net in India and secured a plus verdict.

After Bharat, all his movies tanked at the Indian box office. The success of Bharat was followed by the underperformance of Dabangg 3. Radhe could be excluded from his commercial failures, as it was released during the COVID crisis and arrived directly on OTT. After Dabangg 3, his next theatrical release was Antim, which secured a losing verdict.

After Antim, three Salman Khan releases, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiger 3, and Sikandar, failed at the Indian box office. Overall, the superstar suffered from five theatrical underperformers since 2019.

Can Salman end his 6-year drought of commercial successes?

Up next, Salman will be seen in Battle Of Galwan. The film was initially scheduled to release in April this year, but now, it will reportedly release during the Independence Day weekend. Considering the theme of the film and the powerful character of the actor, Battle Of Galwan has a strong chance of performing well at the Indian box office.

Since it is reportedly releasing during the Independence Day weekend, the film will likely witness solid footfalls at least for the first few days, thus giving it scope to mint a strong lifetime total. Also, the patriotic sentiment could work in the film’s favor.

