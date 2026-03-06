Funky, starring Vishwak Sen and Kayadu Lohar in the lead roles, has finished its theatrical run as a big failure. Released amid decent expectations, the film underperformed big time and made dismal earnings both in India and overseas. As a result, at the worldwide box office, it earned below the 15 crore mark, and domestically, it suffered a deficit of over 60%. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

How much did Funky earn at the worldwide box office?

The Telugu comedy drama received mixed reviews from critics, and even among the audience, it had mixed to poor word of mouth. Due to such a reception, the film didn’t take off after an underwhelming start both domestically and internationally. In India, it concluded the run at just 8.95 crore net, which equals 10.56 crore gross. Overseas, it did a business of 3.2 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the closing worldwide box office collection is 13.76 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 8.95 crore

India gross – 10.56 crore

Overseas gross – 3.2 crore

Worldwide gross – 13.76 crore

Box office verdict of Funky

Funky was reportedly made at a budget of 25 crore. Against this cost, the film earned 8.95 crore net at the Indian box office, thus making a recovery of just 35.8% and suffering a deficit of 16.05 crore or 64.2%. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it secured a flop verdict. It is the fourth consecutive failure for Vishwak Sen after Gangs of Godavari, Mechanic Rocky, and Laila.

Box office summary:

Budget – 25 crore

India net collection – 8.95 crore

Recovery – 35.8%

Deficit – 16.05 crore

Deficit% – 64.2%

Verdict – Flop

More about the film

Funky is directed by K. V. Anudeep and produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under the banner of Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas, and Srikara Studios. It also stars Naresh, VTV Ganesh, Sampath Raj, and Easwari Rao in key roles. The music was composed by Bheems Ceciroleo. The film was theatrically released on February 13.

