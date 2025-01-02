Producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, the man and mastermind behind all films made under Sithara Entertainments, is taking the internet by storm for multiple reasons. Let us take a look at who Vamsi is.

Vamsi is Suryadevara Radha Krishna’s nephew, popularly known as Chinna Babu, the man who started Haarika Hassine Productions. Their journey began with Allu Arjun’s Julayi and later went on to make films like S/O Satyamurthy, A Aa, Agnyathavaasi, and Ala Vaikunthapurramulo. He also owns Sithara Entertainment but runs it by Vamsi.

Vamsi has taken Sithara Entertainment to the next level with his eye for creative stories and talented directors. Vamsi has encouraged many good directors, like Venky Atluri, Gowtam Tinnanuri, Venky Kudumula, Sagar K Chandra, and others. Not many know that Trivikram Sreenivas has started making films only on this banner. Many big heroes of Tollywood, including Venkatesh Daggubati and Balakrishna Nandamuri, have also made films in Sithara Entertainment.

The year 2024 has been very profitable for Sithara Productions. All the films he produced performed great this year.

The release of Tillu Square, which crossed the Rs.100 crore mark, became a blockbuster, and the year started well for them. Later, in the second half, Lucky Bhaskar won many people’s hearts and collected over Rs.100 crores.

During the conversation, Naga Vamsi stated that Bollywood films are bound to be made for specific Mumbai localities, while the South industries are stepping out of their comfort zone and making films like Bahubali and RRR. Speaking to Boney Kapoor in the same interview, Vamsi said that Bollywood has been making films only for people who live in Juhu and Bandra.

In the same interview, Vamsi said that the entire of Mumbai would not have slept when Pushpa 2 collected Rs 80 crores on its first day from the Hindi belt. Many Bollywood filmmakers got offended by Vamsi’s statements, which sounded like criticism. This led to severe criticism from several known Bollywood directors, and soon, it became a sensational topic.

To the same, Hansal Mehta wrote, “Chill dude, whoever you are… I live in Mumbai. I’ve been sleeping really well.”

He added, “Since this person, Mr Naga Vamsi, was being so arrogant, now that I know who he is, His latest hit as a producer, Lucky Bhaskar, has borrowed liberally from the Scam series. I brought this up because I feel happy that stories travel and a film in another language succeeds in replicating what has worked for us. Everybody wins. Nobody is bigger than the other. That narrative is destructive. Arrogance is even worse. To all those haters coming at me on my TL – see you in 2025.”

Siddharth Anand wrote, “Mumbai has always been the city that never sleeps. ;) It’s okay; I guess some people don’t know our real Mumbai!”

Also, some people defended Naga Vamsi in this issue and said that Bollywood has been doing nothing but remakes of South films.

