This chaos caused the death of a 39-year-old woman named Revathi. Her 8-year-old son remains hospitalized in Hyderabad. The incident brought Allu Arjun and his film “Pushpa 2” into the spotlight for legal reasons. Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan shared his views on the matter.

Pawan Kalyan said that someone from Allu Arjun’s team should have visited Revathi’s family. He felt this could have prevented the situation from escalating. He added that such incidents require restraint.

Pawan Kalyan said, “This issue became complicated unnecessarily. I no longer visit theatres to watch movies. The police often advise against it for safety. I don’t blame the police for such incidents. In Vijayanagaram, they told me not to come. Chiranjeevi used to visit theatres wearing a mask. I also used to take the same approach.”

He mentioned that Allu Arjun’s team should have informed him earlier. “If Arjun was informed at the theatre, he could have handled the situation differently. The law is the same for everyone. Sometimes fans’ excitement can make it hard for actors to hear important details,” Pawan explained.

Pawan Kalyan said Revathi’s death deeply affected him. “If actors don’t acknowledge their fans, it creates a negative perception. Many people are saying this incident was unfortunate. I believe Arjun also feels sad about Revathi’s death. If he had assured the family and supported the child, the situation would be different. Filmmaking is teamwork. Allu Arjun alone was blamed, which I think is unfair.”

He also criticized the lack of humanity in how the case was handled. “Many believe Allu Arjun should have visited Revathi’s family. His absence made people angry. Some even criticized CM Revanth Reddy, but I don’t agree with that. Revanth Reddy is a responsible leader. He even ensured higher ticket prices for ‘Pushpa’ movies,” Pawan noted.

A Hyderabad court will decide on Allu Arjun’s bail plea on January 3. The case continues to raise debates about accountability and empathy in the film industry.

