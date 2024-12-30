Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, and Boney Kapoor made a few cult classic movies back in the 90s. Their most memorable collaborations were Mr India and Judaai. However, according to media reports, Anil was advised against doing both films. Boney was already involved with Sridevi during the movies. She and Anil were an iconic on-screen duo and made great movies together. Scroll below for more.

Boney reportedly fell head over heels for his late wife when he met her for his movie Mr India. It came out in 1987, and she was one of the top actresses of the time. For Boney, signing her in his film was a dream come true. The movie featured Amrish Puri as the iconic villain Mogambo. It was directed by Shekhar Kapur, and the story and screenplay were written by the duo Salim-Javed. That movie was Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar’s last collaboration before their split. Laxmikant Pyarelal composed the soundtrack, and it is still fantastic.

According to the Indian Express, Boney Kapoor was advised against taking Anil Kapoor opposite Sridevi in Judaai. This was similar to when Anil was warned against working in Mr India, as people suggested that Boney would only highlight Sridevi in the 1987 classic. Meanwhile, Judaai came out ten years later, and still, people felt their collaboration might not work financially for the film.

In an interview with The Times of India, Boney Kapoor revealed that people predicted Judaai to be a flop as they would not be able to accept Sridevi romancing Anil Kapoor as the former was married to the latter’s brother. According to them, the audience wasn’t willing to watch the duo as a romantic pair. Recalling the similar gossip during Mr India, the producer said, “I had faith in the project, and I told Anil that you will be remembered as Mr. India till your last breath.”

Boney Kapoor spoke about it in a recent interview, when he opened up about the challenges he faced in his career. He said, “I’ve been through various challenges. Meri pichli kai filmon mein mujhe tarah-tarah ke challenges face kiye jaise Mr India, No Entry, Wanted, Judaai.” He continued [via Ary News], “During Judaai, there was a different challenge. My wife [Sridevi] was pregnant, and Anil [Kapoor] was the hero. Logo ne kaha picture kaise chalegi, bhabhi ke saath pair kiya hai .”

Judaai was a huge commercial success and one of the highest-grossing films of 1997. It also featured Urmila Matondkar in the leading role. Kader Khan, Farida Jalal, Johnny Lever, Paresh Rawal, Upasana Singh, and Saeed Jaffrey also featured in supporting roles.

