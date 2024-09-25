Urmila Matondkar has been staying away from the limelight for the past few years, but the Rangeela actress grabbed headlines yesterday when the news of her divorce from husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir broke the internet. In fact, buzz also suggests that this separation might not be amicable and mutual since the actress unfollowed her husband on social media!

Urmila & Mohsin’s Combined Assets

The actress married Mohsin Akhtar Mir in the year 2016, two years after she met him at Manish Malhotra’s neice’s wedding. Mohsin is a businessman turned model from Kashmir who has also been a part of films like Luck By Chance. The actress, along with Mohsin, enjoyed a combined net worth of 106.93 crore.

Urmila Matondkar Net Worth 2024

After the legal separation, the actress, who currently owns 63% of the combined assets with her husband, might witness changes in her individual net worth. Currently, Urmila Matondkar‘s net worth, including her fixed assets, is valued at 68.28 crore.

Mohsin Akhtar Mir’s Individual Net Worth

Mohsin, who is a businessman from Kashmir, enjoys individual assets worth 32.65 crore as per a report in Times Now. He also has furniture and other assets in their home worth 5 lakh, while Urmila has 33 lakh worth of furniture and other technical assets.

Urmila Matondkar’s Assets

The Mast girl in 2019 filed an affidavit declaring her assets, which include Diamond jewelry worth 1.27 crore, Gold coins worth 1.48 lakh, and Gold jewelry worth 17.65 lakh. She owns a commercial property in Mumbai worth 2 crore and three residential flats worth 9 crore, 8 crore, and 2 crore, respectively. Apart from this, the actress also owns agricultural land worth 60 lakh.

Mohsin Akhtar Mir’s Assets

The businessman-turned-model owns property worth 30 lakh in Mumbai’s Meera Road as per a 2019 report in Jansatta.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 18: Mahesh Babu’s SIL Shilpa Shirodkar’s Net Worth Staggering 374% Higher Than Sister Namrata Shirodkar? [Fact Check]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News