Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is one week away from the grand finale and the reality show hosted by Rohit Shetty has found its five finalists of this season – Abhishek Kumar, Gashmeer Mahajani, Shalin Bhanot, Karanveer Mehra and Krishna Shroff! Interestingly, Tiger Shroff’s sister is the only female finalist this season.

Krishna Shroff’s Total Earnings From KKK 14

The show has been on air for 9 weeks and will reach the 10th week for the grand finale. Krishna Shroff was a part of this 10-week show throughout, despite getting eliminated in week 3 and re-entering in week 4.

Krishna Shroff‘s stunts and performances have won accolades on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, and in total, the star kid for 10 weeks has earned 1 crore from Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show. Krishna Shroff was being paid 10 lakh per week for the show.

Krishna Shroff’s Earnings VS Tiger Shroff’s Paycheck

While Krishna earned a whopping 1 crore from KKK 14, her total earnings are still only 2.2% of what her brother Tiger Shroff was paid for his last film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Reportedly, the action star signed the film for a promised paycheck of around 45 crore. In general, the superstar charges 35 – 45 crore per film!

Krishna Shroff Earns More Than Highest Paid Contestant!

Krishna earned more than the highest-paid contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 . As per reports, Asim Riaz was the highest-paid contestant on the show, with a 20 lakh per week base price. However, he was ejected from the show on the grounds of misbehavior, and Krishna earned 400% more than Asim. (if he was paid at all)!

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Grand Finale & Prize Money

The grand finale of this season, KKK 14, will air next week on September 28-29, and the winning amount is expected to be 20 lakh! So, Krishna Shroff has already earned 5 times the winning amount already!

