Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is back with a new batch of contestants this year, and one of the surprising names is Jackie Shroff’s daughter, Krishna Shroff. Krishna has been a fitness enthusiast but will be nailing brilliant action shows in the reality show, taking inspiration from her brother, Tiger Shroff.

Krishna Shroff’s Net Worth!

According to reports, Krishna is getting paid a whopping 10 lakh per week for her participation in Rohit Shetty‘s stunt reality show. However, you would be surprised to know that the star kid already owns a fortune when it comes to her net worth.

Adding to Shroff family’s assets, Krishna Shroff enjoys a net worth of massive 41 crore, even before making her debut on screen. While she has chosen a reality show to make her mark, she is already a famous name in the field of fitness, influencer world, and art.

Shroff Family’s Cumulative Worth

While Ayesha Shroff’s individual net worth is not known, the combined assets of Tiger Shroff, Krishna, and Jackie Shroff amount to 500+ crore. However, the one who enjoys the maximum individual assets in the family is the Heropanti star Tiger Shroff.

Krishna Shroff Owns 8% Of Combined Worth

The star daughter owns only 8% of the total cumulative assets owned by the family. Meanwhile, her brother Tiger Shroff enjoys a net worth of 248 crore, according to Lifestyle Asia. Tiger and Krishna’s dad, Jackie Shroff, owns a net worth of 212 crore, which might be shared by his wife, Ayesha Shroff. Her individual assets are not known to the public.

Tiger Shroff’s Net Worth 504% Higher Net Worth

Tiger Shroff’s asset worth is massive 504% higher than sister Krishna Shroff. However, while he enjoys almost 6 times higher net worth than Krishna, Jaggu Dada’s daughter might soon be rising on the moneymeter with her participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

